Couple who transferred thousands from Ireland to Romania refused bail

A Romanian husband and wife who were allegedly living on the streets of Cork without welfare or employment and transferring €8,800 in cash home in the course of two months had the case listed for trial next month.

The husband and wife appeared by video link from Cork Prison and Limerick Prison, respectively.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded them in custody until May 4 for hearing of the case at Cork District Court.

The judge said that because they were foreign nationals depending on a Romanian translator for court proceedings he would direct that they be brought to court in person for the trial.

A copy of the prosecution statements is to be sent to defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly.

The solicitor stressed that both accused were pleading not guilty.

The couple insisted they were sleeping rough outside a church and that the money they sent home came from the kindness of strangers.

Det. Garda Aoife Hayes said the gardaí believed the couple were living at an address for which they had a key but they would not reveal it. The detective also expressed concern about the source of the transferred cash.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused them bail.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes alleged that the €8,800 was transferred and that receipts to this amount were stored on the couple’s shared phone.

Det. Garda Hayes arrested Gheorghe Marginica, 29, and Michele Judele, 30, of no fixed address, on Saturday, March 27, and brought them before Cork District Court, each of them charged with stealing €60 in cash from a student at an ATM on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, on Saturday, March 27.

“The allegation is that they approached a student asking for money. He said he did not have change. They persisted. They asked him for €33 for a bus to Dublin. This boy complied from fear and intimidation. He gave them €40. They said they wanted to buy another ticket. He could only get €20. He said he complied out of fear and intimidation,” the detective said.

Det. Garda Hayes said, “When asked where they got €8,800, that they had sent home, they said they got it from people helping them. It is our belief they got it from circumstances similar to those alleged in the charge before the court.”