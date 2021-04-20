Soccer club in Cork suburbs vandalised

A suburban football club has fallen victim to vandals.

Ballincollig AFC, which is a community and volunteered based football club in Ballincollig, discovered their parking signs at their pitch, 'The Landing Field' were ripped up and thrown around the pitch.

The club, which was established in 1974, caters for under 6s up to over 35s, both male and female.

Posting on Facebook, the club said: “As we enthusiastically prepare to get back to training next week, it has come to our attention at Ballincollig AFC that we have become victims to vandalism, yet again, in The Landing Field.”

Ballincollig AFC parking signs which were ripped up and thrown on the ground. Pic: Ballincollig AFC.

The club highlighted they are a voluntary community club relying on grants and sponsorship and this was a nasty blow to them.

“We are not among those who have been invited to the European Super League, we are a volunteer-based club which means we rely on grants, sponsorships and membership fees to survive! We do all our work for the kids of Ballincollig and all off our own backs too, It is very disheartening to see this happen to us yet again!”