A VINTAGE tractor stolen in west Cork last week has been recovered in Leitrim.

Gardai said that they received a call on March 24 that the tractor had been stolen from a shed in Schull.

A spokesperson said Gardaí from Schull and the Bantry District Detective Unit attended the scene and began an investigation.

“Following their initial enquiries, Gardaí located the tractor in Carrick-On-Shannon on March 26, 2021, some 400 kilometres away from the location where it was reported stolen.

The stolen tractor has since been returned to the owner.”

No arrests have been made but Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.