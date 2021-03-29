WATCH: 'If they weren’t on the planet, the place probably wouldn’t be worth being in', Liam Cunningham shares his love of West Cork

Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham has showcased his love for West Cork as part of a new video series with Tourism Ireland and the Irish Film and Television Academy.

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) to create a new series of short videos to showcase Ireland.

The latest video in the series, unveiled today, features actor Liam Cunningham who discusses his two favourite places in Ireland: West Cork and Kerry.

It includes spectacular scenery and some of the top attractions in both areas such as Galley Head Lighthouse, Sherkin Island, Glandore, Ross Castle, Clonakilty, Garnish Island, Gougane Barra, Mizen Head and Bantry House.

The video is part of Tourism Ireland’s #FillYourHeartWithIreland (#FYHWI) online campaign.

At a time when international visitors cannot travel here, Tourism Ireland is rolling out its #FYHWI campaign – sharing inspirational content about Ireland with its millions of fans and followers on social media.

The campaign aims to keep Ireland ‘top of the mind’ with prospective international visitors and the video will be shared with millions of followers on social media from around the world.

In the video, Liam Cunningham discusses his love for the Emerald Isle and in particular, West Cork and Kerry.

“My favourite place in Ireland? Well, there’s got to be more than one, it’s a big place – or it’s a little place with a big heart. Two places, the Kingdom – Kerry, it’s heaven on earth – and beautiful West Cork,” he said.

“If they weren’t on the planet, the place probably wouldn’t be worth being in. What I love about Ireland is a no-brainer, it’s the people.”

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with the Irish Film and Television Academy, and with Liam Cunningham, to create this wonderful video.

“We are sharing the video with our millions of fans and followers on social media around the world – allowing us to keep the beauty of Ireland to the fore. While we may not be able to travel just now, this video will inspire people for their future visit.”

To date, Tourism Ireland’s #FillYourHeartWithIreland campaign has achieved excellent engagement with its fans and followers on social media – delivering 1.93 billion impressions, 56 million video views and around 9.4 million engagements on Facebook, as well as 8.6 million likes on Instagram.