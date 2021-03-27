Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 10:39

'She should not be driving': Cork woman with 22 previous convictions caught driving without insurance 

Liam Heylin

A MOTORIST’S poor health was taken into consideration by a district court judge in his decision not to jail her, despite her persistence in driving without insurance.

Shannon Kenneally, of Gweedore Avenue, Mayfield, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to two charges of driving without insurance.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the driver was caught committing the offence at North Ring Rd on November 9, 2018, and more recently on February 10 this year at Dyke Parade, Cork.

Sgt Davis said: “She has 22 previous convictions, including four for driving without insurance and three for having no licence.”

She was previously banned from driving for four years and was still bound by that disqualification when she was caught driving again last month.

Solicitor Pat Horan outlined details of serious health concerns for the 27-year-old for which she is awaiting surgery.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that, apart from anything, the defendant should not be driving with the health issues she has.

Ms Kenneally told the judge she was driving to the hospital on the last occasion in February.

Judge Kelleher said: “Lots of people who are sick don’t drive while disqualified. She has no appreciation at all for how dangerous it is for everybody else. She should not be driving with her illness.”

The judge said that he had great sympathy for the young woman, but he said she could not continue to drive.

He imposed a five-month prison sentence, which he suspended on condition that she has no more offences in the next two years, and banned her from driving for eight years.

