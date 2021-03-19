Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 15:58

Cork group wins High Court challenge against incinerator

Cork group wins High Court challenge against incinerator

The case was taken to appeal the decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant permission in May 2018, over-ruling their Oral Hearing Inspector Derek Daly’s recommendation to refuse permission.

The Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (CHASE) has won its High Court challenge against a €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy.

The case was taken to appeal the decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant permission in May 2018, over-ruling their Oral Hearing Inspector Derek Daly’s recommendation to refuse permission.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said: “This is a great decision for Cork and huge vindication of the CHASE campaign and everyone involved. We cannot lock ourselves into practices that ensure we will have to choose a defeatist technology – incineration.

"In 2000, I was tipped off by a news reporter about a press launch of a proposal to build two incinerators organised by the Belgian company, Indaver. I was opposed then. I remained opposed to several other attempts the company has made to build these incinerators. After 21 years it is time to say enough. The High Court has made the right decision.

"There should be no appeal from our Government against this decision.”

Read More

'Carrigaline can enter a new stage of development': Work to commence shortly on relief road project 

More in this section

Taoiseach says he would have no issue taking AstraZeneca vaccine Taoiseach says he would have no issue taking AstraZeneca vaccine
Cork punter wins big on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival Cork punter wins big on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
Adam King's Toy Show appearance named as Best Moment of 2020 Adam King's Toy Show appearance named as Best Moment of 2020
environment
Over 2,500 fines issued in Cork for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions

Over 2,500 fines issued in Cork for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY