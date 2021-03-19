Cork group wins High Court challenge against incinerator

The Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (CHASE) has won its High Court challenge against a €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy.

The case was taken to appeal the decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant permission in May 2018, over-ruling their Oral Hearing Inspector Derek Daly’s recommendation to refuse permission.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said: “This is a great decision for Cork and huge vindication of the CHASE campaign and everyone involved. We cannot lock ourselves into practices that ensure we will have to choose a defeatist technology – incineration.

"In 2000, I was tipped off by a news reporter about a press launch of a proposal to build two incinerators organised by the Belgian company, Indaver. I was opposed then. I remained opposed to several other attempts the company has made to build these incinerators. After 21 years it is time to say enough. The High Court has made the right decision.

"There should be no appeal from our Government against this decision.”