'Carrigaline can enter a new stage of development': Work to commence shortly on relief road project 

Cork County Council has awarded the construction contract for the delivery of the Carrigaline Western Relief Road to BAM.

The awarding of the contract follows the Council’s successful securing of €6.4m under the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund from the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage.

The long-awaited project will mobilise in the coming weeks, with a view to commencing construction in early April. It is expected that the construction of the road will take 18 months to complete.

The Carrigaline Western Relief Road is a critical infrastructure development required to relieve traffic congestion on Main Street and to facilitate the ongoing development of the town, which is the largest in Cork County Council’s Local Authority Area.

The Western Relief Road will be 750m in length and will include a new bridge to cross the Owenabue River. The road will open up lands for development adjacent to Main Street, which will assist in consolidating the town centre.

Pedestrian and cycle facilities will be provided throughout and will link with those to be completed on the Soccer Club Road as part of this scheme. These facilities will link residential areas to the west of the town with the town centre itself by means of safe, high-quality corridors.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the news: “This critical development in Carrigaline will greatly enhance the accessibility and potential for growth of this urban location.

“Carrigaline is full of potential, being home to a strong business and social community. The town has changed a lot over the past two decades, with some much-welcomed amenities added for the large population. The completion of this project will signal a new stage in Carrigaline’s development, ensuring its bright future.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey stated: “As the largest urban area in our remit, Cork County Council is committed to ensuring the that Carrigaline and its people will be able to maximise the amenity and economic value of the town.

“By providing relief to traffic congestion and enhancing accessibility to the town’s Main Street, Carrigaline can enter a new stage in its development. The Council will continue to work alongside residents and businesses to ensure that we achieve our shared goals of making Carrigaline a great place for its residents and for future investment.”