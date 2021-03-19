Windfall for Cork as over €405m announced for urban regeneration

Cork is set to be transformed with over €405 million announced today for urban regeneration.

The funding will see major investment in the City Docklands Project and the Grand Parade Quarter Project as well as investment in towns including Mallow, Carrigaline, Passage West and Ringaskiddy.

The Government funding has been allocated under the second round of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), which aims to deliver more compact and sustainable development, as envisaged under Project Ireland 2040.

Cork Senator Jerry Buttimer (FG) said the windfall will bring about a major transformation in Cork city and county.

“The funding for Cork city is the largest allocation for a single local authority in the country with €353 million to drive forward the Cork City Docklands project which will develop over 146 hectares to create a new urban quarter that will be home to over 25,000 people with a mix of homes, schools, sports and recreation facilities as well as transport infrastructure, including two new bridges for the city.

“An extra €46m has been allocated for the Grand Parade Quarter project which will include a new landmark library for the city, a mix of retail and office spaces and new homes as well as the upgrading of Bishop Lucey Park,” he said.

For Cork county, €4.7 million has been allocated for Mallow Town Centre regeneration and €817,500 for Passage West-Ringaskiddy-Carrigaline Harbour Cluster.

“In the county, URDF funding will help regenerate Mallow town centre including the Mallow Castle Visitor Centre and the Main Street Public Realm Plan while funding will also help with design of the Passage West Cycleway, to ultimately link to Cork city, as well as a new civic space for Carrigaline,” Mr Buttimer said.

“This round 2 investment follows on from €14.36m for Cork in the first round of the URDF from November 2018 which has benefited projects in Mallow, Carrigtwohill, Carrigaline, Cobh and Midleton as well as the city.

“This new investment will unlock the potential of our urban areas, making the best use of land available, promoting sensible development and compact growth, and ensuring that our urban communities are attractive and vibrant places in which to live, work and visit,” he continued.

Mr Buttimer said the support from the URDF for communities in Cork is more vital than ever with the growth in remote and blended working which has seen people spending more time at home locally.

“I commend the work of Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien in overseeing this administration of this unprecedented investment in urban regeneration and development,” he said.