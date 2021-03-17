Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 10:50

Kinsale girl (4) wows the internet with stunning version of Danny Boy 

Emma Sophia Ryan from Kinsale, performing Danny Boy

A YOUNG Kinsale girl is going viral today with her version of Danny Boy.

Emma Sophia Ryan, who will be five years old in May, is shown singing the song at different beauty spots around her hometown, with spectacular sea views.

The video, shot by her father Fintan, also features her walking through the ruins of Courtaparteen church and cemetery, on the coastline.

Dressed in an Aran coatigan purchased from Blarney Woollen Mills, Emma Sophia delivered the word-perfect rendition of the popular song in a special recording for St Patrick’s Day.

Her mum Mary, who is a professional musician, plays the piano and violin on the video.

Mary said: “Since the video was posted at 3pm yesterday, it has had 180,000 views.” 

The video has been shared more than 6,600 times on Emma Sophia’s Facebook page.

Mary said that people from across the world have contacted the page, including people who have relatives buried in Courtaparteen cemetery.

Last December, Emma Sophia performed Walking in the Air at the Cork Opera House annual Christmas concert.

She also came to attention a year ago when her parents uploaded a video of her singing Ireland’s Call as a lockdown project.

