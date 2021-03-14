Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 11:40

'Thrilled to hear the sound of voices in the school again': Cork principal looks forward to welcoming more students back on Monday 

Picture: Mayfield Community School Leaving Certificate students; Derek Morrissey, Declan O’Driscoll and Leah O’Callaghan with principal, Kieran Golden.

Mayfield Community School is one of many schools across Cork set to welcome more students back to the classroom tomorrow. 

Approximately fifty fifth year students will return as part of the phased return to education, where they will join dozens of other pupils who have already returned to face-to-face learning in recent weeks.

While students from Mayfield Community School have been engaging with live classes using Google Classroom since January, principal Kieran Golden said he was delighted to see pupils returning to face-to-face education.

“We are thrilled to hear the sound of voices in the school again." 

Mr Golden said the return to education so far has been “cautious” and he said that efforts were continuing to ensure classrooms were well ventilated, that sanitising stations were accessible in each room and that the school body is reminded about habits around reducing the spread of the virus.

“Obviously you have to ensure that everything is done right and everybody is safe,” he said adding, “everybody is wearing masks and being respectful. It’s about everybody keeping each other safe.” 

Students are also being offered hot food in their classrooms at lunchtime, which Mr Golden said means that they are not leaving the building during the school day to go to the shop.

“Students are getting into the custom again of meeting each other, they haven't been meeting each other, and even the art of conversation. 

Students are getting used to speaking to each other again face to face as opposed to online,” he said.

Ahead of the return of fifth year students today, a special online assembly was held on Wednesday to talk students, their families, and class and year tutors through what is involved in returning to in-school learning.

“We’re just delighted to welcome them back,” Mr Golden said.

