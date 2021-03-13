Taoiseach agrees no homework day during interview with Starcamp kids

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has declared during his most pressing interview to date that there will be no homework for students across the country on April 12.

Starcamp, which is known for providing the children of Ireland with performance and fun-based summer camps, is on a mission to keep children’s spirits uplifted through lockdown, and on what was the anniversary of school closures in the first lockdown, kids had the opportunity to interview the Taoiseach.

As part of Starcamp’s St Patrick’s Day Show, which will be rolled out for free to all children in Ireland, Mr Martin gave kids a very important message to share with the country about overcoming shyness and the importance of confidence.

The Gardiner Brothers who are taking part in Starcamp's St Patrick's Day Show.

He told them that “it’s kinda cool” having a personal driver, that he’d like Cork actor Cillian Murphy to play him in a movie and that his hidden talent is mimicking people.

“I can take people off but in politics, they don’t allow me to do that anymore,” he told them.

The action-packed show includes music, games, baking, magic with Joe the Magician, Irish dance with Riverdance performers The Gardiner Brothers, and leprechaun drawing with Don Conroy.

Don Conroy who is taking part in Starcamp's St Patrick's Day Show.

A host of prizes for best performance, best art, best parade, best baking, and best costume will also be awarded.

Those who wish to enter are asked to upload their photo or video to the Starcamp Facebook page or Instagram page by March 18 and the winners will be announced on March 23.

The register for the show, which contains positivity, smiles, uplifting messages, distraction, and creativity for kids, log on to www.starcamp.ie.