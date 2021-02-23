Routes around Cork flooded as orange weather warning remains in place

Flooding has affected a number of routes across Cork overnight.

However, so far, the River Lee hasn't burst its banks.

Cork City Council yesterday reminded people that the river and its many tributaries (including the Shournagh in Cloghroe, the Bride in Blackpool, the Curraheen) and the Glashaboy River through Glanmire and the Tramore River through Togher are likely to burst their banks due to rain levels and the current waterlogged nature of the ground. This may lead to localised flooding.

Sandbags and gel bags can be collected from Anglesea Terrace and Tramore Valley Civic Amenity Site from 8am this morning.

A status orange rainfall warning remains in place for Cork until 9pm tonight. Rainfall totals of 50 to 80mm are expected.

Power outages

More than 2,000 people in the Douglas area of Cork city were left without power for a time overnight, but most have had it restored. Others are due to have power returned by 8:15am.

Meanwhile, there have been a number of faults in the Carrigtwohill area, which are affecting more than 360 homes and businesses. Power is expected to be restored between 10:45 and 11:15.

Roads impassable

Extra caution is needed in the Carrigrohane and Cloghroe areas outside Cork City, as flooding affected a number of routes overnight.

According to Cork County Council, a number of routes across the county are impassable this morning.

The road near Dunmanway, the R-587-167, is impassable due to flooding. Townlands on this road are: Demesne, Derreens, Derrylahan, Ardcahan.

The Mallow Rd - R-621 - impacting Kilvealaton West, Newberry, Gortnagross is also impassable.

The R-613-51 near Carrigaline is impassable. Townlands on this road are: Ballinrea South, Knockmore, Ballea, Carrigaline West.

A number of local roads have also been impacted by the severe weather.

The L-8025 which will affect Castlefreke-Island, Castlefreke, Little-Island (Ed Rathbarry); the L-4624-0 affecting Teenah, Caher (Ed Kinneigh), Dromidiclogh West, the L-1226 impacting Ballymacmoy, Ballygriffin, Monanimy Lower, and the L-1416 serving Ballyclogh, Ballyvolock, Downing South, Ballinglanna South, Ballinglanna North, Ballynacar are all impassable due to flooding.

Amber watch are currently preparing for the next 48 hours.



All pieces of equipment needed for adverse weather conditions have been tested, inflated and prepared to be deployed when needed. #CorkFlood pic.twitter.com/qRgpU114rX — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) February 22, 2021

AA Roadwatch has issued this advice for motorists: "Take care on essential journeys during these times – flooding and wind-blown debris are possible.

"Slow down, give plenty of space to others, and never drive through standing water unless you are certain it’s not too deep for your vehicle.

'Don't drive into flooded areas'

Cork City Council has issued an update:

Cork City Council closed the Lee Road, the Cloghroe Road and Inniscarra Road last night. Many other roads across the city have surface water and ponding including the Carrigrohane Road, Inchigaggin Lane and roads between Inniscarra and the city. Extreme care should be taken on all roads across the city today.

This is a 48-hour event and Cork City Council is asking property owners to be on alert until Wednesday afternoon.

Cork City Council crews cleaned gullies yesterday and cleared trash screens and are on standby across the city. River levels are being monitored constantly by the Flood Response Team.

Director of Operations, David Joyce says: “We are advising people who live and work in areas prone to river flooding to take active measures to protect their property. People are advised that sand bags and gels bags are available at our Anglesea Terrace depot and Tramore Valley Park civic amenity site from 8am today, Tuesday”.

Across the city, the heavy rainfall will likely lead to surface water and hazardous driving conditions.

“We expect weather and travelling conditions to get worse as the day progresses and into tonight and tomorrow, Wednesday. Please avoid unnecessary journeys. Please don’t drive into flooded areas and please respect road closures,” Mr Joyce said.

Cork City Council’s Customer Service Unit is available at 021 492 4000 from 9am-5pm. For emergencies requiring the emergency services, the public should contact the emergency services at 112 or 999.

If you require Cork City Council outside of normal office hours, please call 021 4966512.