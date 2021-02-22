National Day of Thank Yous to spread positivity across Cork this weekend 

After what has been a very difficult year for many, the founder of the Sanctuary Runners, Graham Clifford has organised a National Day of Thank Yous this weekend in a bid to spread some kindness and positivity across the country.

As 29 February marked the first case of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, Mr Clifford has created the new initiative to put a positive spin on the anniversary.

On Sunday 28 February, people across Ireland are encouraged to say thank you to those who have helped them during the pandemic and made life a little easier over the last year.

The special thank you can be through a note for the local postman, a text message to the neighbour who showed kindes this year, a sign for the binmen who show up every week or an act of kindness in aid of someone who helped you over the past year.

Mr Clifford said that the aim of the day is to provide “an opportunity for us all to thank those who have helped us get through this last very difficult year”.

The National Day of Thank Yous aims to act as a day of reflection and appreciation for the actions and words of others which have helped us all through the difficult year.

The initiative is supported by the Glucksman Gallery at University College Cork who will be producing online videos with Creative ideas on how to create thank you cards and pictures and the Fermoy International Choir will be sharing a special recording online for the day.

Anyone can get involved in the National Day of Thank Yous on Sunday by simply saying thanks to someone who has helped them in the last year.

Those who wish to share their gratitude can post it to social media with the hashtag #Thanksamillion to help spread the message of positivity.

As a multilingual day of reflection, the hashtag #Thanksamillion will also be used in other languages to include Ireland’s diverse migrant population.