Wellness and wellbeing in focus for Local Enterprise Week

Wellness and wellbeing will be in focus for Local Enterprise Week 2021 which gets underway next Monday.

The week-long event has been officially launched by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork City and will feature panel discussions, networking sessions, business advice clinics and workshops such as “Funding the Digitalisation of SMEs” with Cork Smart Gateway.

LEO Cork City clients - Da Silly Heads - will be running a mental health visual advocacy workshop.

Da Silly Heads is a social enterprise run by Michal Sikora and Daniel O’Mahony trying to remove the stigma around mental health.

In addition to their workshops, they also promote their message via Da Silly Heads apparel.

Local Enterprise Week is a highly anticipated national event organised by Local Enterprise Offices around Ireland.

As part of the event, Local Enterprise Office, Cork City will be running its own series of free business related events for Cork city businesses and budding entrepreneurs.

Cork City Council Chief Executive, Ann Doherty said: “It has been a difficult 12 months for so many businesses in the city and I am looking forward to Local Enterprise Week which is an annual highlight in the business calendar. The week is jam packed with online events and opportunities. Small businesses are vital to our local economy and LEO Cork City has helped many businesses navigate this last year and it plays a hugely important role in helping businesses thrive. They have a highly experienced team based in City Hall who are always on hand to support local businesses.”

Paul McGuirk, Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City said: “2020 was a year like no other for small businesses all over the country and we will always do what we can to support businesses who need our help. This year, in addition to LEO Cork City’s local events, there is also a very exciting and varied online programme of national events for anyone thinking of starting or growing a business.”

Also during the week, on Wednesday 3rd March at 7.30pm Network Cork in partnership with the Local Enterprise Office will present "All about Sales - Three strategies to grow your revenue". Speakers include Anne Conlon, Founder of All About Sales and Ashleigh Tobin, a health and mind coach.

Local Enterprise Week 2021 will take place from Monday 1st March to Friday 5th March, 2021.

All of the events throughout the week are free of charge and will be moving online this year.

For further information on the list of the free events and activities taking place in Cork City during Local Enterprise Week visit www.localenterprise.ie/corkcity