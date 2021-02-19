Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 13:32

Primary schools could reopen on March 1; secondary schools not due back until after Easter holidays

Speaking to RTÉ's Claire Byrne show Mr O'Gorman said children in junior infants, senior infants and first and second class could return on March 1.

PRIMARY school children are likely to be back in school by March 15 with secondary school students not returning until after Easter, the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman believes.

Speaking to RTÉ's Today with Philip Boucher-Hayes, Mr O'Gorman said children in junior infants, senior infants and first and second class could return on March 1.

A second phase would see the rest of primary school children enter the classroom on March 15.

He said secondary school students will most likely not return until after the Easter holidays.

He told RTÉ: "It is my understanding that the focus is on primary school children and Leaving Cert classes and we will see how those four weeks [across March] have impacted.

"That will take us up until the Easter break and at that stage a decision will be taken in relation to secondary school classes outside of Leaving Cert classes.

"As things currently stand, I think the majority of secondary school children will probably be returning to education following the Easter holidays."

A decision is due from Cabinet on Tuesday.

