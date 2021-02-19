Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 08:27

Cork secondary school to become a 'School of the Future'

Clonakilty Community College has recently undergone a state-of-the-art extension following a significant investment of €10.5 million.

Clonakilty Community College, which is governed by the Cork Education and Training Board will become a ‘School of the Future’ and their students are in for a big surprise when they will return to secondary school.

The extensive works, designed by KOBW Architects and carried out by general building contractors Cahalane Brothers Ltd, involved the demolition of part of the existing single-storey and temporary buildings, followed by the construction of a new two-storey extension, spanning 3,195m².

Anne Dunne, Principal of Clonakilty Community College, is thrilled with the extension. 

“We are delighted to be the first in the country to unveil the ‘Schools of the Future’ design concept. 

"We can’t wait to share this beautiful, bright, spacious, vibrant new home with our full college community.” 

Speaking in relation to the €10m extension, Cork ETB Chief Executive Denis Leamy said “We are confident that these significant upgrades will prove invaluable to both students and teachers at Clonakilty Community College. We will continue to improve educational resources and facilities for our primary schools, post-primary schools, and our Further Education colleges across the city and county,” he said.

One of the main features of the new building is a special educational needs base, which can facilitate two classes while also incorporating a central activities space; a practical activities room that assists with the development of daily living skills; a para educational room; a multi-sensory room; and a secure outdoor play area.

The new build has also created space for guidance, pastoral and administrative offices, as well as areas specifically designated for First Aid and storage. Physical education will be further supported within the extension with the addition of three ball courts.

The extension also provides ten additional classrooms, as well as a variety of multidisciplinary rooms, including two science laboratories, two multimedia rooms, two construction studies rooms, an engineering room, an art room, a music room, and a meditation room.

Cork secondary school to benefit from additional mainstream classrooms and additional rooms

