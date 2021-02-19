Spot flooding across Cork city and county with heavy rain set to continue

Spot flooding has occurred in a number of areas in the city and county as heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to batter Cork.

Met Éireann's Status Yellow rainfall and wind warnings will remain in effect until 4pm today.

⚠️As flooding has worsened, Inchigaggin Lane is now closed.



Driving conditions are poor so please continue to drive with care.



Some of the current road restrictions across the city may continue until tomorrow, Saturday ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/3XllMlvSm8 — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 19, 2021

Strong southerly winds hit on Thursday night and this morning with mean speeds of up to 50 to 60km/h and gusts of up to 80 to 100km/h.

These wet and windy conditions have led to spot flooding in areas of Cork today, resulting in a number of road closures in the city and county.

Cork City council has advised that due to flooding, Inchigaggin Lane is now closed.

⚠️ We’re asking people to drive carefully & respect road closures in Cloghroe - but to avoid the area if poss’⚠️



The Cloghroe Rd is closed & diversions in place due to flooding @ Healy’s Bridge & Muskerry Golf Club. There’s potential flooding west of the church. @muskerrynews pic.twitter.com/AdXSZiikJ5 — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 19, 2021

"Driving conditions are poor so please continue to drive with care.

"Some of the current road restrictions across the city may continue until tomorrow, Saturday," the council stated.

City council has asked motorists to avoid Cloghroe if possible due to flooding in the area.

The Cloghroe Road has been closed and diversions are currently in place due to flooding at Healy’s Bridge and Muskerry Golf Club.

⚠️Motorists and cyclists please be aware of spot flooding across the city this morn.⚠️



Just take a look at the Straight Rd/ Lee Fields car park .....@CBA_cork @CorkChamber @bcollignews @corkcityparks pic.twitter.com/eyqy9Yphmo — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 19, 2021

Cork City Council has also shared dramatic footage highlighting bad flooding at the Lee Fields and has urged motorists and cyclists to be aware.

Numerous roads in the county are also impassable due to flooding.

Road N-72-380 is impassable due to FLOOD. Townlands on this road are: Castlelands, Mallow. Details emailed. #RoadAlert https://t.co/QZyIV46RnC — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 19, 2021

These include the N-72-380, the R-587-167 and the R-621-0.

Cork County Council is keeping the public updated on the affected roads via the council's Twitter.