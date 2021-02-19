Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 12:59

Spot flooding across Cork city and county with heavy rain set to continue

As flooding has worsened, Inchigaggin Lane is now closed. Picture credit: Cork City Council

Amy Nolan

Spot flooding has occurred in a number of areas in the city and county as heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to batter Cork.

Met Éireann's Status Yellow rainfall and wind warnings will remain in effect until 4pm today.

Strong southerly winds hit on Thursday night and this morning with mean speeds of up to 50 to 60km/h and gusts of up to 80 to 100km/h.

These wet and windy conditions have led to spot flooding in areas of Cork today, resulting in a number of road closures in the city and county.

Cork City council has advised that due to flooding, Inchigaggin Lane is now closed.

"Driving conditions are poor so please continue to drive with care.

"Some of the current road restrictions across the city may continue until tomorrow, Saturday," the council stated.

City council has asked motorists to avoid Cloghroe if possible due to flooding in the area.

The Cloghroe Road has been closed and diversions are currently in place due to flooding at Healy’s Bridge and Muskerry Golf Club.

Cork City Council has also shared dramatic footage highlighting bad flooding at the Lee Fields and has urged motorists and cyclists to be aware.

Numerous roads in the county are also impassable due to flooding.

These include the N-72-380, the R-587-167 and the R-621-0.

Cork County Council is keeping the public updated on the affected roads via the council's Twitter.

