Weather warning as Cork is battered by wind and rain overnight

PARTS of Cork experienced heavy gusts and rainfall last night as Met Éireann issued a rainfall and wind warning that will remain in place until 4pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann has also warned that heavy rain on Thursday night and Friday may cause some river flooding and localised surface flooding. Rainfall totals of 30 to 40mm are expected, higher in mountainous regions.

High but dry in Blackpool Village this morning. #cork pic.twitter.com/RK8qgoluok — The River Bride (@ChrisMoodyDraws) February 19, 2021

Strong southerly winds hit on Thursday night and this morning with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h.

It’s been raining for 12 hours in Cork...



This is the water coming down off one tree.



Biblical rain ! pic.twitter.com/G1Y4IjJP2X — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) February 19, 2021

There remains a possibility of localised coastal flooding.

A wet & windy start. Outbreaks of rain & risk of flooding in the south. Clearance to sunny spells & scattered heavy showers will spread from the west later. Highs 10 or 11C. Strong southerly winds will moderate this afternoon but remain strong to near gale force on eastern coasts pic.twitter.com/pCsBLCP8nw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 19, 2021