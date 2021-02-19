Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 07:45

Weather warning as Cork is battered by wind and rain overnight

There remains a possibility of localised coastal flooding.

PARTS of Cork experienced heavy gusts and rainfall last night as Met Éireann issued a rainfall and wind warning that will remain in place until 4pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann has also warned that heavy rain on Thursday night and Friday may cause some river flooding and localised surface flooding. Rainfall totals of 30 to 40mm are expected, higher in mountainous regions.

Strong southerly winds hit on Thursday night and this morning with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h. 

