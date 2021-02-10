Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 16:49

Cork secondary school to benefit from additional mainstream classrooms and additional rooms

Cork secondary school to benefit from additional mainstream classrooms and additional rooms

A Cork secondary school is set to benefit from the addition of seven mainstream classrooms and several additional rooms following an announcement by the Department of Education. Pic Larry Cummins

John Bohane

A Cork secondary school is set to benefit from the addition of seven mainstream classrooms and several additional rooms following an announcement by the Department of Education.

Cobh secondary school, Coláiste Mhuire were included in the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

The welcome news for the Cobh secondary school was announced by the Department of Education today.

The purpose of the scheme is to ensure that essential classroom accommodation is available to cater for pupils enrolled each year and where the need cannot be met by the school’s existing accommodation.

 The scheme will see the building of seven mainstream classrooms and several additional rooms including a music room, a DCG room, a science lab, and an art room. Four SET rooms and two class SEN bases will also be included under the scheme for the Cobh secondary school.    

Cork East TD James O'Connor has welcomed the very positive news. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Cork East TD James O'Connor has welcomed the very positive news. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Cork East TD James O’Connor has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Education for the inclusion of Coláiste Mhuire, Cobh on the Additional Accommodation Scheme. The Fianna Fáil TD has welcomed the allocation of funding for the secondary school under the scheme which is a positive development for the greater Cobh area.

Deputy O’Connor had raised the urgent need to address this school development and other school projects in East Cork with the Minister for Education Norma Foley T.D. following the formation of the current government. 

Constant communication has been underway with the Department to ensure such projects are delivered. The issue of school capacity remains a critical issue for the constituency of Cork East. With a growing and young population, it is vital that school developments such as this are prioritised by the Department said Deputy O’Connor.

Read More

Leaving cert 2021: Discussions to begin on two 'processes' for exams 

More in this section

Accused caught taking photographs in Cork court tells judge, 'I wasn’t taking pictures of you at all'  Accused caught taking photographs in Cork court tells judge, 'I wasn’t taking pictures of you at all' 
Cork Airport staff pause to remember those who lost their lives in fatal plane crash ten years ago Cork Airport staff pause to remember those who lost their lives in fatal plane crash ten years ago
Coronavirus - Tue Feb 9, 2021 Cork barber "devastated" at plans to reopen "much later" than 5 March 
cobhcork education
Law and justice concept

Cork businessman who went bankrupt found with stash of cocaine at his home 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right Calf rearing: Guide to getting the basics right

Latest