Cork secondary school to benefit from additional mainstream classrooms and additional rooms

A Cork secondary school is set to benefit from the addition of seven mainstream classrooms and several additional rooms following an announcement by the Department of Education.

Cobh secondary school, Coláiste Mhuire were included in the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

The welcome news for the Cobh secondary school was announced by the Department of Education today.

The purpose of the scheme is to ensure that essential classroom accommodation is available to cater for pupils enrolled each year and where the need cannot be met by the school’s existing accommodation.

The scheme will see the building of seven mainstream classrooms and several additional rooms including a music room, a DCG room, a science lab, and an art room. Four SET rooms and two class SEN bases will also be included under the scheme for the Cobh secondary school.

Cork East TD James O'Connor has welcomed the very positive news. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Cork East TD James O’Connor has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Education for the inclusion of Coláiste Mhuire, Cobh on the Additional Accommodation Scheme. The Fianna Fáil TD has welcomed the allocation of funding for the secondary school under the scheme which is a positive development for the greater Cobh area.

Deputy O’Connor had raised the urgent need to address this school development and other school projects in East Cork with the Minister for Education Norma Foley T.D. following the formation of the current government.

Constant communication has been underway with the Department to ensure such projects are delivered. The issue of school capacity remains a critical issue for the constituency of Cork East. With a growing and young population, it is vital that school developments such as this are prioritised by the Department said Deputy O’Connor.