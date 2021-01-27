€8m pedestrian and cycle route to be constructed in East Cork 

A PEDESTRIAN and cycle route from Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill is to be constructed after an agreement was reached between the city and county council to work together to better connect the city to the Metropolitan area of Carrigtwohill.

The shared network will connect into the Dunkettle Cycleway and into the Cork city network.

The project will bring communities such as Dunkettle, Kilcoolishal, Ballyhennick, Gounthaune, Johnstown, Killahora, Killacloyne, Tullagreen, Carrigtwohill and Terrysland more connected to the city in terms of active transport and offers a safer route to Little Island.

Originally the entire extent of the project was located within the functional area of Cork County Council, however, following the change to local government administrative boundaries on May 31, 2019, a section of the route now lies within the jurisdiction of Cork City Council (essentially the section from the M8 underpass to the tie in with the Dunkettle Cycleway — approx. 190m).

Public real enhancement

The majority of the route is within the verge of the existing single carriageway. Works will include upgrades to existing infrastructure, controlled and uncontrolled crossings, bus stop upgrades, traffic calming, raised crossings, an extended car park facility at Glounthaune Station (57 spaces).

As well as this, there will be public realm enhancement, landscaping, cyclist facilities and a new pedestrian and cycle bridge over the Cork – Midleton railway line. Public lighting will be installed along the entire length of the scheme with CCTV being provided at strategic locations.

The 8.3km of cycle and pedestrian network is being funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is estimated to cost €8m.

An evolving development

Local Carrigtwohill Councillor Anthony Barry said the development is “exciting”.

“We have all seen the importance of cycle routes and pedestrian routes over recent months, from both a sustainability perspective and from a local amenity perspective, this new project will open many opportunities.”

The Fine Gael Councillor said that he would hope to see the network link up with other cycle and walkways and said potentially in time, people will be able to cycle all the way to Youghal along a safe pathway.

“It is an evolving development and it is very exciting to see.”