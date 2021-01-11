Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 10:17

Consultation underway for upgrades to Cork Greenway

Consultation underway for upgrades to Cork Greenway

Cork City Council is undertaking preliminary design work to improve the section - from Mahon towards Passage West - of the highly popular Greenway amenity. Pictured is the old railway line at Blackrock.

Public consultation on Phase 2 of the Passage Railway Greenway Improvement Project begins today.

Cork City Council is undertaking preliminary design work to improve the section - from Mahon towards Passage West - of the highly popular amenity.

The project aims to improve safety, increase use of the route, protect and improve biodiversity, and improve access along the greenway.

Cork City Council would like to hear the views of residents and greenway users on the route and carpark options being considered and to hear any other information residents and users would like considered when developing this project.

A number of options are being examined to address the safety of the section that runs alongside the Rochestown Road including improving the existing route, moving the greenway to the coastline, and moving the greenway to the south side of the Rochestown Road.

A number of options are also being examined to address car parking in the area.

Comments can be made in writing to the City Council or through the Cork City Council submission portal, (https://consult.corkcity.ie) where further details are available including contact details for the project team who are available for online or telephone consultation meetings.

Closing date for all submissions is on or before 5:00 pm on Friday, February 5 2021.

More in this section

Cork student thanks 'hero' who retrieved phone from freezing waters of The Lough Cork student thanks 'hero' who retrieved phone from freezing waters of The Lough
50 people waiting for beds at Cork hospitals 50 people waiting for beds at Cork hospitals
Four fire crews remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire Four fire crews remain at site of Ringaskiddy fire
cork development
Businesses rally around fire fighters tackling Ringaskiddy fire

Businesses rally around fire fighters tackling Ringaskiddy fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad