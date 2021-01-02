Concerns raised about increase in visitors to Cork beauty spot in recent days

CONCERNS have been raised among locals in Crosshaven following an influx of people to the picturesque village and surrounding areas in recent days.

Residents and public representatives in Fountainstown and Myrtleville have seen large numbers of day visitors over the course of the last week, which has prompted fears among local residents about the number of people travelling to the area from outside the 5km radius.

Local councillor Audrey Buckley has been alarmed at the vast amount of visitors to Crosshaven.

“Large crowds have been present in Myrtleville over the course of the last week," she said. "It has been quite bad. The village is packed. Locals are not going out walking due to the large numbers of people calling to the village. They are very afraid.

"The Point Road last Monday was thronged with people. I think all other beach areas in the county are experiencing similar problems. The big concern for me is watching the news and hearing the alarming figures growing on a daily basis. Locals are very worried about the growth of the virus in communities nationwide."

The Fianna Fáil councillor has appealed to people to exercise common sense and not to travel outside their 5km radius going forward in a bid to stem the growing spread of Covid-19.

“I think people seem to have a feeling that Covid won’t happen to them. Common sense has to prevail. Locals are understandably concerned.

"It is hard to blame people trying to escape from their apartments or the city centre as we are fortunate to live in a beautiful area with lots of great amenities. If circumstances were different, it would be ideal, but unfortunately, we are living in uncharted times. People have to listen to the government and behave. People have to obey the regulations. I think people need a bit of a wake-up call. It appears to be far worse this time. People need to stay in and stay safe. We all need to pull together. It is a very serious situation."

Cllr Buckley has voiced her growing concerns to protect the people travelling to Crosshaven, but also to protect local residents who are worried about the constant flow of people both in and out of the village.

“There are a good few cases of Covid in Crosshaven unfortunately," she said. "It is all about protecting the people that are coming down here as well as protecting the locals. It is vital we stop the spread of it. Togher Garda Station was implementing checkpoints at O’Leary’s Cross this morning which was great.

"Hopefully, the gardaí will be more visible in communities, but it is also up to people to take more responsibility. The car park in Fountainstown will also be closed from Saturday afternoon, January 2 until further notice."