Cork pharmacy goes viral for kind gesture to customers over Christmas 

A pharmacy in Cork has gone viral for its kind gesture to customers over the Christmas period. 

Maeve Lee

Customers at Crosshaven Pharmacy have been receiving a bonus prescription over the past few days- for cups of tea and Christmas chocolates.

Staff at the pharmacy have been handing out sweets in sealed bags, labelled with the instructions to "take one three times daily with a cup of tea" to their customers over the festive period.

The pharmacy typically provides some treats to customers in the lead-up to Christmas but due to Covid-19, staff had to come up with a new way to safely hand out some chocolate.

A friend of the pharmacist, Deirdre Thompson came up with the idea using the bags and stickers as an alternative to the usual tin of sweets that would be available to customers as they come into Crosshaven Pharmacy over the Christmas period.

A tweet with an image of the kind gesture has been circulating on social media and now has over 3,000 shares and over 46,000 likes.

“We’ve got nice feedback from it and we got a few calls from up the country to say that it just made them happy to see it,” said pharmacist, Deirdre Thompson.

“We have a very nice clientele here and it’s just a tiny thing to try and just say thanks and have a great Christmas."

“It’s the simple things this year that seem to make a difference,” she added.

