Man charged with breaking into Cork brewery ordered to stay off intoxicants 

A man charged with breaking into a brewery has been required to stay off intoxicants while out on bail.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy arrested Roy Kelly and charged him with trespassing to steal on April 12 at Heineken brewery Leitrim Street, Cork.

There was no objection to bail being granted to Kelly, formerly of St. John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork.

He was ordered to stay off intoxicants and keep a curfew to remain indoors at whatever address he is staying from 11pm to 6am.

The allegation in the case is that he broke into the brewery and stole numerous bottles of beer.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until January 28 at Cork District Court.