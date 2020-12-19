Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 18:07

Man charged with breaking into Cork brewery ordered to stay off intoxicants 

Man charged with breaking into Cork brewery ordered to stay off intoxicants 

The man was charged with trespassing to steal at Heineken brewery, Leitrim Street, Cork.

A man charged with breaking into a brewery has been required to stay off intoxicants while out on bail.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy arrested Roy Kelly and charged him with trespassing to steal on April 12 at Heineken brewery Leitrim Street, Cork.

There was no objection to bail being granted to Kelly, formerly of St. John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork.

He was ordered to stay off intoxicants and keep a curfew to remain indoors at whatever address he is staying from 11pm to 6am.

The allegation in the case is that he broke into the brewery and stole numerous bottles of beer.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until January 28 at Cork District Court.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Dec 19, 2020 Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions as concern mounts over coronavirus variant
Cheers Celebration Toast with Pints of Beer Gardaí detect Covid-19 breaches in licensed premises in Cork and across the country
cork courtcork garda
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th December

Latest Covid-19 figures give 'strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern', says CMO

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad