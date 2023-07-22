Wedding of the Week: County rivalry put aside as Cork bride weds Kerry groom

WEDDING day photographs taken on the county bounds were a must for this couple.

Claire Ambrose, from Rusheen in County Cork, and Jason Browne, from Caragh Lake in County Kerry, put county rivalry aside, and were married on June 2.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The couple were married at St John the Baptist Church in Rusheen, by Fr Joe O’Mahony.

The couple, who live in Killorglin, met back in October, 2015, in The Grand in Killarney, but it took a few years for romance to blossom.

Claire had three bridesmaids - Marie (chief bridesmaid), Marie and Catherine - while best man was Jason Jonathan and groomsmen were Cathal and Paul.

They got engaged on June 1 last year on the Iron Bridge, which is an old famous railway bridge in Killorglin, during a 5k run together.

Claire said: "The June weekend will be forever a special weekend going forward as our engagement was the 1st, our wedding the 2nd and my birthday is the 4th.”

Claire’s dress was from Cinderella’s Closet while shoes were from Dune. Jewellery was from Azure, based in Cork.

Jason got his suit in Ryles Menswear, Tralee, and the groomsmen and fathers were also kitted out here.

Make-up on the day was by Jamie Lee Davison, based in Carrigaline. Hair was by Siobhán Creed, Macroom.

The couple had lots of fun crossing the county bounds. The bride is from Cork, while the groom is from Kerry. They now live in Killorglin.

There were many magical moments during the day: visiting Claire’s school in Rusheen where she teaches, crossing the county bounds where Cork and Kerry flags were flying high, and then onto the beautiful Muckross House and gardens.

There was great fun with Mercier Vintage, who ensured the bride and groom travelled to Killarney in style in their vintage Volkswagen bus, and there was endless fun and music on the journey back.

Claire recalled: “The visit to the children in the school after the church was something truly memorable and we’ll remember it forever. They were lined up along the school fence dressed in Cork and Kerry jerseys (mainly Cork ) and they had made a ‘Just Married’ banner.”

The bride’s three musical cousins, Ellen, Eugenie and Patrick, provided Irish traditional music for the drinks reception, while No Strings Attached provided an amazing evening of singing and dancing. Their first dance was to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi.

Claire Ambrose, from Rusheen in County Cork, married Jason Browne, from Caragh Lake in County Kerry. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

They were full of praise for their suppliers, including Laura and Benny Photography, and DG Video. Flowers were by Liz at Wonderous Weddings, and signage was by Pretty Glam Creations. The table board and table cards were also designed by Wedding Scribblers. Mairéad from Cáca Milis made the wedding cake.

Claire said: “Tara and the Killarney Oaks team went above and beyond to ensure we had the perfect evening.

“From start to finish, our wedding day was everything we could have imagined and more,” the bride concluded.