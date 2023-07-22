Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 06:00

Wedding of the Week: County rivalry put aside as Cork bride weds Kerry groom

Claire Ambrose, from Rusheen in County Cork married Jason Browne, from Caragh Lake in County Kerry recently
Wedding of the Week: County rivalry put aside as Cork bride weds Kerry groom

Bride and Groom Claire Ambrose and Jason Browne paid a visit to Rusheen NS, where Claire teaches. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

Elaine Duggan

WEDDING day photographs taken on the county bounds were a must for this couple.

Claire Ambrose, from Rusheen in County Cork, and Jason Browne, from Caragh Lake in County Kerry, put county rivalry aside, and were married on June 2. 

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The couple were married at St John the Baptist Church in Rusheen, by Fr Joe O’Mahony.
The couple were married at St John the Baptist Church in Rusheen, by Fr Joe O’Mahony.

They were wed at St John the Baptist Church, Rusheen, by Fr Joe O’Mahony, followed by their wedding reception in the Killarney Oaks Hotel.

The couple, who live in Killorglin, met back in October, 2015, in The Grand in Killarney, but it took a few years for romance to blossom.

Claire had three bridesmaids - Marie (chief bridesmaid), Marie and Catherine - while best man was Jason Jonathan and groomsmen were Cathal and Paul.
Claire had three bridesmaids - Marie (chief bridesmaid), Marie and Catherine - while best man was Jason Jonathan and groomsmen were Cathal and Paul.

They got engaged on June 1 last year on the Iron Bridge, which is an old famous railway bridge in Killorglin, during a 5k run together. 

Claire said: "The June weekend will be forever a special weekend going forward as our engagement was the 1st, our wedding the 2nd and my birthday is the 4th.”

Claire’s dress was from Cinderella’s Closet while shoes were from Dune. Jewellery was from Azure, based in Cork.

Jason got his suit in Ryles Menswear, Tralee, and the groomsmen and fathers were also kitted out here.

Make-up on the day was by Jamie Lee Davison, based in Carrigaline. Hair was by Siobhán Creed, Macroom.

The couple had lots of fun crossing the county bounds. The bride is from Cork, while the groom is from Kerry. They now live in Killorglin.
The couple had lots of fun crossing the county bounds. The bride is from Cork, while the groom is from Kerry. They now live in Killorglin.

There were many magical moments during the day: visiting Claire’s school in Rusheen where she teaches, crossing the county bounds where Cork and Kerry flags were flying high, and then onto the beautiful Muckross House and gardens. 

There was great fun with Mercier Vintage, who ensured the bride and groom travelled to Killarney in style in their vintage Volkswagen bus, and there was endless fun and music on the journey back.
There was great fun with Mercier Vintage, who ensured the bride and groom travelled to Killarney in style in their vintage Volkswagen bus, and there was endless fun and music on the journey back.

Claire recalled: “The visit to the children in the school after the church was something truly memorable and we’ll remember it forever. They were lined up along the school fence dressed in Cork and Kerry jerseys (mainly Cork ) and they had made a ‘Just Married’ banner.”

The bride’s three musical cousins, Ellen, Eugenie and Patrick, provided Irish traditional music for the drinks reception, while No Strings Attached provided an amazing evening of singing and dancing. Their first dance was to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi.

Claire Ambrose, from Rusheen in County Cork, married Jason Browne, from Caragh Lake in County Kerry. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography
Claire Ambrose, from Rusheen in County Cork, married Jason Browne, from Caragh Lake in County Kerry. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

They were full of praise for their suppliers, including Laura and Benny Photography, and DG Video. Flowers were by Liz at Wonderous Weddings, and signage was by Pretty Glam Creations. The table board and table cards were also designed by Wedding Scribblers. Mairéad from Cáca Milis made the wedding cake.

Claire said: “Tara and the Killarney Oaks team went above and beyond to ensure we had the perfect evening.

“From start to finish, our wedding day was everything we could have imagined and more,” the bride concluded.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Cork couple's dream day came true

More in this section

My Weekend: I love having friends or family over My Weekend: I love having friends or family over
West Cork author on nature, acting, and dates with Oliver Reed West Cork author on nature, acting, and dates with Oliver Reed
Meet the team that is keeping Ballinspittle spick and span! Meet the team that is keeping Ballinspittle spick and span!
Wedding of the Week
Our Big Kids Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12)

KidzZone's Big Summer Quiz (Aged 8 to 12): Prize up for grabs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more