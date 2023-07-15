Wedding of the Week: Cork couple's dream day came true

AFTER 11 years together, Melissa Kelly, from Dillon’s Cross, and Kevin McCarthy, from Douglas, were married recently surrounded by loved ones.

They feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The happy couple.

They had the most beautiful day, from start to finish, at the Carrigaline Court Hotel, where they were joined by their daughters Amber and Bonnie.

The couple first met at Melissa’s nephew’s christening in February, 2012, as Kevin is best friends with Melissa’s sister’s husband, Patrick.

The wedding party.

They went on their first date shortly after and have been together ever since.

They moved in together to their apartment in Blackrock in 2013 and had their first little girl, Amber, in August, 2016. They got engaged for Melissa’s birthday in February, 2019, and had their second little girl, Bonnie, during lockdown in November, 2020.

Melissa Kelly and Kevin McCarthy with Kevin's parents, Marie and Francis McCarthy.

Melissa said: “We began planning our wedding in 2022 and fell in love with the Carrigaline Court Hotel.

What a truly magic hotel from start to finish. The staff are beyond helpful and made our day perfect.

The beautiful ceremony music was by Lynda Sloane Cusack. Flowers and decor were by West Cork Flowers. The beautiful and tasty cake was by Ruairi’s Kitchen.

The happy couple with Nana Mary Twomey, who they paid a special visit to in Skibbereen.

Ace entertainment supplied the photo booth, dance floor and candy cart. Gerard Kearney, magician, was also on hand to entertain guests. To Have And To Hold supplied the post box and personalised mirror. The Wedding Scribblers did the table plan.

Kevin giving his speech.

Melissa said: “Our day wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our wedding party. Best man Patrick O’Sullivan delivered a very moving speech on the day and Kevin (groom) was delighted to have his friends stand as groomsmen Jerry, Kieran and Cormac.

The couple have been together 11 years.

“Maid of honour Lisa McCarthy was there from start to finish helping with making the day perfect. Flower girls Amber and Bonnie, bridesmaids Michelle, along with my sisters Jessica and Vanessa, led the way up the aisle and gave stunning speeches.”

The couple had their first dance to Moody Blues’ Nights In White Satin.

“We didn’t stop dancing once. It was such a wonderful day,” said the bride.

Myself and Kevin celebrated 11 years together that day and also our first day as husband and wife.

Mr and Mrs.

“We would like to thank all our amazing family for making our dream day come true, special mention to Kevin’s parents, Marie and Francis McCarthy, and to all the kids who were fantastic on the day. We were surrounded by our nearest and dearest and it couldn’t have been more perfect.”

The couple had their wedding reception at the Carrigaline Court Hotel.

“ To our wedding co ordinator Sinead Gillen and all the staff at the Carrigaline Court Hotel a very big thank you for everything and we can't wait to return.”