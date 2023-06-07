Person to Person: I have always had a keen interest in science

Tell us about yourself:

I am originally from Limerick but moved to Tipperary with my family when I was seven and spent most of my childhood growing up in Clonmel. I am currently based in Cork with my partner Ciara and work as a Senior Analytical Development Chemist at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s state-of-the-art contract active pharmaceutical development and manufacturing campus in Currabinny.

I have always had a keen interest in science, particularly chemistry. My initial introduction to the subject was when I was in secondary school and I selected chemistry as one of my electives.

After completing my Leaving Certificate, I went on to study Biopharmaceutical Chemistry at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) now University of Galway. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Galway, and I loved the course, but I personally felt that there were some gaps.

I wanted to explore my personal interest in chemistry a little further, ultimately curiosity got the better of me and I decided to complete a Masters in Edinburgh in Medicinal and Biological Chemistry.

After completing my MSc, I went on to work with Teva Pharmaceuticals in the UK for a year and a half. I was given the opportunity to study a PhD in 2016, so I decided to take a leap of faith and handed in my notice to go and study at Loughborough University. Eventually, I found myself back in Ireland and my partner and I moved to Cork in 2019, which was when I started working with Thermo Fisher Scientific, putting all those years of study to use developing medicines that change people’s lives.

Where were you born?

Limerick.

Where do you live?

Passage West, Co.Cork.

Family?

Altogether there’s five of us, my mom, my dad, I have one older sister and one younger sister.

Best friend?

Considering he is going to be the best man at my wedding, I would have to say my mate Bryan. I’ve known him for years; he was one of the first friends I made when I moved to Clonmel all those years ago and for some reason he stuck around.

Earliest childhood memory?

I always remember there being chemistry magazines around the house – my Mom was a big fan. She left school relatively early and never studied chemistry but always had a general interest in the subject. She still reads some of them to this day. I’m convinced that she passed her love of chemistry onto me from a very young age.

Chemistry was definitely my favourite class at school. Even though we were studying for the Leaving Certificate, my teacher at the time made everything so much more enjoyable and fun to learn.

I believe this approach to teaching an objectively difficult subject encouraged me to take the path that I did and ultimately led me to where I am now at Thermo Fisher Scientific, working with an amazing team of chemists and engineers, supporting our customers to bring medicines to patients through the relentless application of science in process and analytical development.

Person you most admire?

My brother-in-law, Nazir. He is originally from Syria. He grew up in relatively good circumstances, however some of his teenage years were spent in an unstable country. He moved to Dubai where he created an amazing life for himself and set up his own company. Fast forward to the present day, he and my sister now have a beautiful one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and she is amazing.

To see where he is now and the challenges he had to overcome to alter the trajectory of his life, is pretty incredible.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

A family holiday to Malta - aunts, uncles and cousins included, it was chaos.

Favourite TV programme?

House Of The Dragon.

Favourite radio show?

I wouldn’t listen to the radio very often, I am definitely more of a podcast fan. I listen to Blindboy’s podcast quite frequently.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I certainly don’t claim to be a Michelin star chef but I do make a good garlic and mushroom risotto.

Favourite restaurant?

Golden Elephant, Douglas.

Last book you read?

Legend by David Gemmell.

Best book you read?

Legend by David Gemmell.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

The Suburbs by Arcade Fire.

Favourite song?

Anything from Arcade Fire.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Let’s keep going with Arcade Fire.

Do you have a pet?

I do. I have a golden retriever, his name is Murphy.

Morning person or night owl?

Definitely a morning person.

Your proudest moment?

My partner and I relocated to Cork in 2019, when I started working for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

We managed to buy a house in Passage West, becoming a homeowner was definitely a proud moment for me. I know we are very lucky to be in a position to buy a home.

Spendthrift or saver?

Spendthrift for sure.

One thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

I really can’t fault Passage, we love it there but I think one thing it’s lacking is more restaurants.

What makes you happy?

Going for walks in the woods with my dog, Murphy. I like the simple things.

How would you like to be remembered?

Honestly, I have no desire to be remembered for anything of great significance. I just want to be remembered as a kind person.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Trying to plan a wedding. To be fair, my fiancé Ciara is doing most of the planning; I generally just have to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but that has been our main focus at the moment.