Cork-based crafter helps people mark the 'little big' moments in life

Tell us about yourself:

My name is Martyna and I see the beauty in the ordinary, a graphic designer by training and a crafter by passion. I love to make things, craft and design to mark an event, this really came to the fore when my sister had her baby.

I loved making, designing and creating pieces for them, so during Covid, I decided to follow my creative craft hobbies and turned them into a job.

With time and research, I created ‘The Little Big Moments’ a Cork business designing and making personalised handmade baby gifts.

I’m a hoarder of good times, precious memories and special moments, and anything that reminds me of them. Which led me to where I am now - designing and making stationery, baby gifts and nursery accessories that help capture and remember those ‘little big moments’ that make life special.

Where were you born?

I was born in Starogard Gdanski, one of the oldest cities in northern Poland.

Martyna Potocka lives in East Cork and runs her business The Little Big Moments

Where do you live?

I came to Ireland in 2005 and have lived in Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, ever since.

Family?

We all moved to Ireland in 2005 and it was a great move. Recently, my parents and sister have moved back to Poland, while my brother and I are still in Ireland. We have a huge extended family consisting of uncles, aunts and countless number of cousins! We are very close and I guess gifts and marking special occasions become even more important as we live away from each other.

Best friend?

Patrycja, a Polish girl who happened to be born in my home town in Poland and ended up living in Carrigtwohill, just like me.

What’s funny is that we met in Cork but our paths never crossed in Starogard Gdanski. What are the chances!

We met in 2014 through mutual friends and have been there for each other since through thick and thin!

Earliest childhood memory?

It has to be the day my sister was born. My father brought me and my older brother to the hospital to see my mum and our newly-born sister Agata. I remember sitting on the bed, with my brother next to me, both of us holding Agata on our laps. I’ll never forget seeing her tiny hands and fingers for the first time and being in awe of her adorable face. She is still adorable.

Person you most admire?

I feel it would be unfair to pick just one. I admire my parents, their strength and the hard work and effort they’ve put into giving me and my siblings the best life they possibly could. Even though life hasn’t always been all roses, we made the most of it and created a lot of happy memories together.

They have always been and are there for us through all of life’s highs and lows and I admire them for the values they instilled in me throughout all those years.

Being able to say I had a happy childhood filled with love and having those special memories is priceless. This is also part of the inspiration behind my stationery and gift collection - celebrating memories and family.

There’s also one person that absolutely stole my heart not so long ago - my niece Zuza who was born last year and is my little inspiration when designing my products. The Little Big Moments, in fact, started with me designing a baby milestone book for her when she was born and inspired me to follow my dream and focus on a range of unique and personalised baby gifts, designed to document the greatest story of all - the story of a new life and share it with the family.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Our very first family holiday abroad. I was 14 at the time and we went on a sun holiday to Turkey. None of us had visited any countries outside of Poland and Ireland before so it felt truly special and magical to see a new place, a different culture, and to experience all of that together as a family.

That holiday is a memory that I’ll always hold dear.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Sweet Chilli Stir Fry.

Favourite restaurant?

Ramen. I could never get bored of their delicious Asian dishes.

Last book you read?

The Reunion - Guillaume Musso.

Best book you read?

The Power - Rhonda Byrne. It’s a book that made me see light at one of the darkest times in my life.

Favourite song?

I don’t really have a favourite song and the music I listen to is often dictated by my mood. For the past few days, I’ve been listening to a lot of Polish music which makes me feel closer to home and brings back some of the best memories.

Do you have a pet?

I have two rescue cats, Leon and Luna, which are like kids to me! I’m an animal lover at heart and would adopt every pet that would cross my path if I could.

Morning person or night owl?

100% night owl. I have to admit, I do like morning lay-ins and taking things slow after waking up. Also, for some reason some of my best ideas come to me at night time.

Your proudest moment?

So far, my proudest moment was launching my business website last year. The Little Big Moments is something I dreamed of and worked on for a very long time, and seeing the website go live and sharing it with the world was a very special moment and one that I will never forget.

Spendthrift or saver?

I’m a saver. I always analyse and calculate everything 10 times before making the decision to spend money, and when I do, I make sure it’s well spent.

What makes you happy?

I love getting feedback from people that have purchased my work or received them as gifts; hearing the positive feedback on how they felt and how they will use them in their life. It makes me very happy and privileged to hear that people see value in my work and they become a home to some of their most special memories, as well as something they will treasure for years.

Outside of that, I love spending my free time out in nature, exploring the Irish wilderness and discovering new trails. I’m at my happiest when I’m out hiking… and it’s even better when I share those adventures with some good company, making new memories with the people that are close to my heart.

How would you like to be remembered?

As a kind and caring person and someone that put a smile on people’s faces, whether it’s through my crafts and design and interactions with others, whether it’s someone that knew me well or a customer that never met me in person, it would make me very proud and would give me a sense of fulfilment to know that I gave people a little bit of happiness.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I am currently preparing for my first shows, the Baby Market in the Clayton Hotel, Cork, on May 7, followed by the Ballymaloe May Fair on May 12, 13 and 14. These shows and fairs are key events for many small businesses like mine, it is a great opportunity for the public to see my work in person, give me feedback as well as meeting with the wonderful Cork designers, crafters and makers in the gift sector.

See https://thelittlebigmoments.ie/