My Weekend: Catching up with family and friends is what it's all about

I went to secondary school in St Colman’s College, Fermoy and then to UCC. After college I worked as a librarian, first in Cork City Libraries and then in Cork RTC (now known as MTU). I have also worked as an environmental researcher for the Clean Technology Centre in CIT, since 1992. I retired as a librarian in 2016, and I still work in the environmental world, but mainly I write.
My fourth book, The Game: A Journey into the Heart of Sport, has just been published by Merrion Press. My previous books are The First Sunday in September, a novel revolving around a fictional All-Ireland hurling final; Whatever It Takes, a crime novel set in Cork, and I co-wrote Everything: The Autobiography of Denis Coughlan.
If I won the Lotto, I’d stay for a night (or ten) in the St Pancras Hotel in London, and stroll across the platform and get the train to Paris. It just seems a remarkable, almost fantastical, thing to be able to do.
A walk down the Marina, lunch in The Marina Market, a pint or (and) a dinner out somewhere, or a gig (The Marquee is great) — we’re so lucky in Cork to have so many options.
I watch sport on TV, Munster or Ireland rugby, Manchester United or Ireland in soccer, GAA, golf, or tennis — anything, really. It’s a great way to wind down of a weekend.
I read a lot too. I just finished Trespasses by Louise Kennedy and All Along The Echo by Danny Denton, both were brilliant. Next up are Negative Space by Cristín Leach, The Written World by Kevin Power and the poetry collections of John Fitzgerald (Time Being) and Molly Twomey (Raised Among Vultures). Really looking forward to those.
I’m really looking forward to the West Cork Literary Festival in July in which I feature, then holidays in West Kerry. I’m currently finishing Everything She’s Got, a sequel to Whatever It Takes, and I’m looking forward to sending that to the publishers, and taking a month off to recharge my batteries. Maybe Paris beckons, who knows …