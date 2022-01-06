The winners of the Holly Bough Diffney and crossword are...

THE winner of the €500 prize for this year’s Holly Bough Diffney Quiz was Mary Gallagher.
1.100 Cent in a Euro
2. 147, Maximum Break in Snooker
3. 9 Times out of 10
4. 3 Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
5. Looking after Number 1.
6. Good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
7. Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States
8. 5 Lines in a Limerick
9. 1922-1923 Cogadh na gCarad
10. Sorry by 1000 Beasts
11. the House of the 7 Gables by Nathaniel Hawthorne
12. Northern Harriers Blackpool, Established 1822
13. Da 5 Bloods
14. Bere Island is 10 Kilometres by 3 Kilometres in Size
15. 7 Players on a Water Polo Team
16. Bus Route 207, Donnybrook to Glenheights
17. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
18. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege
19. 17,423 Kilometres between Cork and Sydney
20. the Lesser of 2 Evils
21. No 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran
22. Inis Oírr an t-Oileán is Lú de 3 Oileán Árann
23. Hot Cross Buns,1 a Penny, 2 a Penny
24. 4 Provinces in Ireland
25. The Lord of the Rings: the 2 Towers
26. Jack Lynch Became Taoiseach in 1966
27. Goldilocks and the 3 Bears
28. Hungry Hill is 685 Metres High
29. 59 Years of the Late Late Show
30. 3 Little Birds by Bob Marley
31. 3/10/1691 the Treaty of Limerick
32. a 1 Man Band
33. Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donavan Win Gold at the 2020 Olympic Games
34. the 9 Lives of a Cat
35. 26/12 Lá Fhéile Stiofáin
36. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
37. a High 5
38. Fota Wildlife Park 1st Opened in 1983
39. a Stitch in Time Saves 9
40. 999 Emergency Services Number
41. Kill 2 Birds with 1 Stone
42. 124 Years of the Holly Bough
43. 21/06, the Longest Day of the Year
44. 24 Hours in A&E
45. Christy Ring Won 8 All Ireland Medais
46. 1/2 a Pound of Tuppenny Rice
47. a Quiet Place Part II
48. Knocknaheeney Shuffle by 5 Go Down to the Sea
49. a Million to 1 Chance
50. Ní Féidir leis an nGobadán an 2 Thrá a Fhreastal
51. the Crawford Art Gallery, Founded 1979
52. a 4 Poster Bed
53. 20,000 Leagues under the Sea by Jules Verne
54. the River Ilen is 34 Kilometres Long
55. 3 Square Meals a Day
56. 16/09/1961 Hurricane Debbie Hit Ireland
57. 1666 the Great Fire of London
58. 1,2,3 O’Clock, 4 O’Clock Rock
59. the Hidden Ireland by Daniel Corkery, 1st Published 1924
60. 3 Cheers, Hip Hip Hooray
The winner of the Holly Bough crossword €250 prize was Joan Griffin, of Midleton.
1. Mangetout 6. Slashed 10. Ref 12. Orc 13. Ducat 14. Sea Forest Waterway 15. Sir 16. Double agent 17. Cool Yule 20. Paul O’Donovan 21. Octet 22. Coy 23. League 25. Teeth 28. Chief Medical Officer 33. Fagin 34. Cavan 38. Bansha 39. Recap 42. Notch 46. Cognac 47. Dub 48. Emily Hegarty 49. Magi 50. Buddleia 53. Lightweight 56. Ria 57. Orb 58. Saint Nicholas 59. Leg 60. Sky 61. Tonsure 62. Agnes Grey
3. Entry 4. Ousel 5. Toad 6. Schull 7. Axel 9. Domestic 10. Restocking 11. Fermoy 18. Use 19. Epee 21. Old 24. Unison 26. Eva 27. Hoedown 29. Fintan McCarthy 30. Dawn 32. Wade 33. Fiasco 35. Vocabulary 37. Ant 40. Peer Gynt 41. Joy 43. Crib 44. Interior 45. Bittern 46. Cod 47. Durrus 49. Muggle 51. Urban 52. Desks 54. Ecru 55. Toga