The winners of the Holly Bough Diffney and crossword are...

THE winner of the €500 prize for this year’s Holly Bough Diffney Quiz was Mary Gallagher.

Answers:

1.100 Cent in a Euro

2. 147, Maximum Break in Snooker

3. 9 Times out of 10

4. 3 Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

5. Looking after Number 1.

Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

6. Good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

7. Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States

8. 5 Lines in a Limerick

9. 1922-1923 Cogadh na gCarad

10. Sorry by 1000 Beasts

11. the House of the 7 Gables by Nathaniel Hawthorne

12. Northern Harriers Blackpool, Established 1822

13. Da 5 Bloods

Bere Island, County Cork.

14. Bere Island is 10 Kilometres by 3 Kilometres in Size

15. 7 Players on a Water Polo Team

16. Bus Route 207, Donnybrook to Glenheights

17. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

18. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege

19. 17,423 Kilometres between Cork and Sydney

20. the Lesser of 2 Evils

21. No 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

22. Inis Oírr an t-Oileán is Lú de 3 Oileán Árann

23. Hot Cross Buns,1 a Penny, 2 a Penny

24. 4 Provinces in Ireland

Sean Astin as Sam (left) and Elijah Wood as Frodo in Peter Jackson's The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers. Picture: PA Photo/Photo Credit: Pierre Vinet/New Line Cinema.

25. The Lord of the Rings: the 2 Towers

26. Jack Lynch Became Taoiseach in 1966

27. Goldilocks and the 3 Bears

28. Hungry Hill is 685 Metres High

29. 59 Years of the Late Late Show

30. 3 Little Birds by Bob Marley

31. 3/10/1691 the Treaty of Limerick

32. a 1 Man Band

33. Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donavan Win Gold at the 2020 Olympic Games

34. the 9 Lives of a Cat

35. 26/12 Lá Fhéile Stiofáin

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

36. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

37. a High 5

38. Fota Wildlife Park 1st Opened in 1983

39. a Stitch in Time Saves 9

40. 999 Emergency Services Number

41. Kill 2 Birds with 1 Stone

42. 124 Years of the Holly Bough

43. 21/06, the Longest Day of the Year

44. 24 Hours in A&E

45. Christy Ring Won 8 All Ireland Medais

46. 1/2 a Pound of Tuppenny Rice

47. a Quiet Place Part II

48. Knocknaheeney Shuffle by 5 Go Down to the Sea

49. a Million to 1 Chance

50. Ní Féidir leis an nGobadán an 2 Thrá a Fhreastal

The Crawford Art Gallery, in Cork City.

51. the Crawford Art Gallery, Founded 1979

52. a 4 Poster Bed

53. 20,000 Leagues under the Sea by Jules Verne

54. the River Ilen is 34 Kilometres Long

55. 3 Square Meals a Day

56. 16/09/1961 Hurricane Debbie Hit Ireland

57. 1666 the Great Fire of London

58. 1,2,3 O’Clock, 4 O’Clock Rock

59. the Hidden Ireland by Daniel Corkery, 1st Published 1924

60. 3 Cheers, Hip Hip Hooray

HOLLY BOUGH CROSSWORD

The winner of the Holly Bough crossword €250 prize was Joan Griffin, of Midleton.

Answers:

ACROSS: 1. Mangetout 6. Slashed 10. Ref 12. Orc 13. Ducat 14. Sea Forest Waterway 15. Sir 16. Double agent 17. Cool Yule 20. Paul O’Donovan 21. Octet 22. Coy 23. League 25. Teeth 28. Chief Medical Officer 33. Fagin 34. Cavan 38. Bansha 39. Recap 42. Notch 46. Cognac 47. Dub 48. Emily Hegarty 49. Magi 50. Buddleia 53. Lightweight 56. Ria 57. Orb 58. Saint Nicholas 59. Leg 60. Sky 61. Tonsure 62. Agnes Grey

DOWN: 3. Entry 4. Ousel 5. Toad 6. Schull 7. Axel 9. Domestic 10. Restocking 11. Fermoy 18. Use 19. Epee 21. Old 24. Unison 26. Eva 27. Hoedown 29. Fintan McCarthy 30. Dawn 32. Wade 33. Fiasco 35. Vocabulary 37. Ant 40. Peer Gynt 41. Joy 43. Crib 44. Interior 45. Bittern 46. Cod 47. Durrus 49. Muggle 51. Urban 52. Desks 54. Ecru 55. Toga