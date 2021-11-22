Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 08:00

Holly Bough Podcast 2: We talk to the man behind the Diffney Quiz

In a special festive podcast, the editor of the Holly Bough John Dolan chats to Gerry Diffney - the man behind the famous Diffney Quiz - and we even get a clue to one of this year's toughest questions!
The Echo gets thousands of entries to the Holly Bough Diffney Quiz and crossword every year.

The Diffney Quiz published in the Holly Bough has become a firm fixture of the Christmas festivities.  Whether you do it alone, as a family, with your work colleagues, or friends... it has become a much loved tradition enjoyed by many Corkonians... at home and abroad, year in, year out.

In a special festive podcast, editor of The Holly Bough, John Dolan chats to the man behind the quiz, Gerry Diffney.

Listen here...

If you cannot see the sound file above listen here 

The Holly Bough has been a tradition on Leeside for 124 years. Inside the Holly Bough are 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, and festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs.

The Holly Bough has been a Christmas institution in Cork since 1897 and is on sale now, price €5, in all good newsagents. You can also order your copy by calling 021 4274455, or online at echolive.ie/hollybough.

