Holly Bough Podcast 2: We talk to the man behind the Diffney Quiz

The Diffney Quiz published in the Holly Bough has become a firm fixture of the Christmas festivities. Whether you do it alone, as a family, with your work colleagues, or friends... it has become a much loved tradition enjoyed by many Corkonians... at home and abroad, year in, year out.

In a special festive podcast, editor of The Holly Bough, John Dolan chats to the man behind the quiz, Gerry Diffney.

Listen here...

If you cannot see the sound file above listen here

The Holly Bough has been a tradition on Leeside for 124 years. Inside the Holly Bough are 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, and festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs.

The Holly Bough has been a Christmas institution in Cork since 1897