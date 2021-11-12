Holly Bough Podcast: We chat to the Cork artist behind this year's stunning cover

The editor of the Holly Bough John Dolan talks to this year's cover artist, Keith Anderson, in a special podcast, about how he came up with the brilliant artwork.

Keith also talks about his passion for art, why he didn't study it at school, and how he managed to get a bird's eye view of the city for his paintings.

Listen here...





The Holly Bough has been a tradition on Leeside for 124 years. Inside the Holly Bough are 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, and festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs.

That’s not forgetting the famous Diffney Quiz and prize crossword!

The Holly Bough has been a Christmas institution in Cork since 1897 and is on sale now, price €5, in all good newsagents. You can also order your copy by calling 021 4274455, or online at echolive.ie/hollybough.