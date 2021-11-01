Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 07:53

The count down to Christmas begins... the Holly Bough is on sale now

The countdown to Christmas begins today as The Echo's Holly Bough magazine hits newstands
The count down to Christmas begins... the Holly Bough is on sale now

HOLLYBOUGH COVER; Self-taught artist and former construction worker Keith Anderson pictured with his artwork on South Gate Bridge, with the River Lee and St Fin Barre's Cathedral, Cork City in the background. Picture: Larry Cummins

John Dolan

HALLOWEEN is dead and gone for another year, November is here... and the countdown to Christmas begins today in Cork as the Holly Bough magazine hits news stands near you.

A tradition on Leeside for 124 years, the 2021 cover is adorned by a beautifully festive piece of artwork by local artist Keith Anderson.

His image depicts a seasonal scene of one of the oldest parts of Cork City: The South Gate Bridge, with St Finbarr’s Cathedral in the background.

Keith said: “When people see this year’s Holly Bough cover, I want it to give them an instant sense of Christmas in Cork.”

Inside the Holly Bough are 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, and festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs.

That’s not forgetting the famous Diffney Quiz and prize crossword!

Read the remarkable story of Cork’s own Robinson Crusoe; about the secret ice house in Cork City that hid Volunteers from the Black and Tans; and about the time Pavarotti sang in Cork. And did you know a Corkman was the inspiration for one of TV’s funniest scenes?

Plus, the Holly Bough has stories from a man who wished he had delayed Michael Collins and asked for his autograph on the fateful day the Big Fella died, and a Cork woman hired to give a manicure to Princess Grace when she visited Ireland.

The Holly Bough has been a Christmas institution in Cork since 1897 and is on sale now, price €5, in all good newsagents. You can also order your copy by calling 021 4274455, or online at echolive.ie/hollybough.

More in this section

Take part in our Big Halloween Quiz (Under 8s) and win a €30 voucher Take part in our Big Halloween Quiz (Under 8s) and win a €30 voucher
Watch: Cork school pupils and teachers do the 'Thriller' zombie dance Watch: Cork school pupils and teachers do the 'Thriller' zombie dance
Watch: How farming life can boost mental health Watch: How farming life can boost mental health
holly bough
Take part in our Big Halloween Quiz (Aged 8 to 12) and win a €30 voucher

Take part in our Big Halloween Quiz (Aged 8 to 12) and win a €30 voucher

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more