The count down to Christmas begins... the Holly Bough is on sale now

HALLOWEEN is dead and gone for another year, November is here... and the countdown to Christmas begins today in Cork as the Holly Bough magazine hits news stands near you.

A tradition on Leeside for 124 years, the 2021 cover is adorned by a beautifully festive piece of artwork by local artist Keith Anderson.

His image depicts a seasonal scene of one of the oldest parts of Cork City: The South Gate Bridge, with St Finbarr’s Cathedral in the background.

Keith said: “When people see this year’s Holly Bough cover, I want it to give them an instant sense of Christmas in Cork.”

Inside the Holly Bough are 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, and festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs.

That’s not forgetting the famous Diffney Quiz and prize crossword!

Read the remarkable story of Cork’s own Robinson Crusoe; about the secret ice house in Cork City that hid Volunteers from the Black and Tans; and about the time Pavarotti sang in Cork. And did you know a Corkman was the inspiration for one of TV’s funniest scenes?

Plus, the Holly Bough has stories from a man who wished he had delayed Michael Collins and asked for his autograph on the fateful day the Big Fella died, and a Cork woman hired to give a manicure to Princess Grace when she visited Ireland.

The Holly Bough has been a Christmas institution in Cork since 1897 and is on sale now, price €5, in all good newsagents. You can also order your copy by calling 021 4274455, or online at echolive.ie/hollybough.