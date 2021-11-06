Cork acting hopeful takes part in John Connors' Acting Academy TV series

RECEIVING a message of congratulations on his phone from Cork star Cillian Murphy was thrilling for young actor Danny Power.

The 20-year-old from Gurranbraher is taking part in John Connors’ Acting Academy which ends a three-part run on RTÉ1 on Monday, November 8 at 9.35pm.

Danny, a father of a two-year-old boy, who has starred in a short film called Christy and played Gavin Madigan for a couple of episodes of The Young Offenders, says “apart from having my child, being in John Connors’ Acting Academy was the best experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

He is one of six young people from disadvantaged or challenging backgrounds with a passion for acting who can’t afford fees for drama school. In the series, they have been mentored, coached and encouraged by the biggest names in the Irish movie industry.

After his Leaving Cert at the North Monastery, Danny got a job in a warehouse, but his heart is in the performing arts.

“I starting rapping when I was nine. I’ve always had the confidence to go up on stage in front of people and make them happy but also make myself happy.

"I did rapping in The Hut, a Youth Work Ireland Cork project. I love it and used to rap to my dad all the time. I have my own songs.”

Soon after leaving school, he was asked to audition for Christy.

“After that, I just kept going. I found my passion in it. I like the feeling of portraying someone else.”

The character Danny played in The Young Offenders was an old friend of Jock, and he was invited to audition for John Connors’ Acting Academy.

“I did three. I got lucky and started with the Academy last year.”

He travels to Dublin for auditions.

“There’s not enough work in Cork to make you a big actor. People either go to Dublin or London.

"I think there needs to be a bigger scene in Ireland for actors. A lot of people have raw talent but haven’t the opportunities. I go to Dublin whenever I need to.”

Danny has an Irish agent and a UK-based agent, but admits auditions can be dispiriting. “Inside yourself, you think you’re not going to get the part and there’s people out there who are far better. But the academy tells you that you have to have self-confidence.”

Of the mentors in John Connors’ Acting Academy, Danny says Jim Sheridan “is absolutely amazing” and Denzel Washington is his favourite actor. However, Danny’s favourite TV show is Peaky Blinders.

His parents “are delighted” that he is pursuing an acting career, he says. “They are well happy and proud of me that I’m doing all this.”