Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 08:00

Cork TV presenter brings new series of '10 Things to Know About' to our screens

TV series '10 Things To Know About' returns to our screens from Monday, November 1.
Kathriona Devereux and co-hosts Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and Jonathan McCrea

Sinead McCarthy

IT’S called One Health, and it’s a relatively new concept whereby the health of humans is interlinked with the health of animals and of our environment.

In a world in which climate change and threats to biodiversity are becoming harder and harder to ignore, it’s a concept that will surely only grow more popular over time.

Cork TV presenter - and Echo columnist - Kathriona Devereux explores one aspect of One Health as the science series 10 Things To Know About... returns for a seventh run on RTÉ1 on Monday (November 1) at 8.30pm.

She braves the cold waters of the Irish Sea to join the sea swimmers who are helping Irish researchers analyse our recreational waters for the presence of anti-microbial resistant bacteria.

Also in the episode, which has the theme of outdoor living, fellow presenter Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin investigates the rise in the popularity of outdoor living, and Jonathan McCrea is in Derrynane House in Kerry to see how tourism and conservation co-exist.

Since the first lockdown at the start of the pandemic, people have been spending more time outdoors, whether that be sea swimming because the local pool is closed or meeting friends for long walks in parks just to get out of the house!

Aoibhinn discusses the benefits this can have on our physical and mental health, and Jonathan explores how tourism and conservation can not only co-exist but complement each other.

10 Things To Know About...is an award-winning television series that showcases and celebrates the Irish science behind aspects of modern life. Entertaining and informative, each episode is themed around one core topic or research area, with the presenters meeting Irish researchers working at home and internationally on projects that affect all our lives.

Kathriona Devereux: Hey! You! Stop cluttering up our iCloud with so much data

