Cork actor believed to be in the running to play next James Bond

Actress Lashana Lynch will adopt the 007 moniker in the upcoming James Bond movie, but betting has been suspended on the next actor to play the spy after speculative bets were placed on Monday morning.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is the name being backed to replace Daniel Craig and not for the first time.

Punters took a fancy to Cork-born actor last month and BoyleSports cut him into 11/2 from 10/1 following sustained support. However, those chances have tumbled further into Even money resulting in the market being suspended.

Cillian Murphy in Dunkirk. Another Irish actor that was fancied for the role included X-Men star Michael Fassbender.

Claims that Tom Hardy successfully auditioned for the role last year saw him plummet into 7/4 favourite with suggestions rife that an announcement is on hold to coincide with Craig’s final outing this year, but that support has since eased off.

Other Irish actors that were fancied for the role included X-Men star Michael Fassbender, who was backed into 10/1 from 14/1 and Normal People’s Paul Mescal (20/1). Love/Hate star Barry Keoghan remained one of the outsiders despite being backed into 100/1 from 200/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We’ve suspended betting on the next James Bond after a flurry of activity on Cillian Murphy in the past 24 hours.

"Perhaps the punters know something we don’t as the Peaky Blinders star was hammered into Evens from 10/1, forcing us to pull the market until we find out if there is any truth in the rumours.”