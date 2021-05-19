I'm very excited to get my latest singe out into the world

TELL us about yourself;

My name is Lorraine Nash, I’m 22 and I am a singer-songwriter. I grew up learning trad and classical music on multiple instruments, such as the flute, fiddle and piano, and I incorporate a lot of elements from those styles of music into what I do now.

I released my first EP Wildflower last June and then followed up with a Christmas single Winter Sun.

I really couldn’t have predicted getting such a lovely response for my first few releases so it was encouragement to get back recording as soon as possible.

I launched a new single on April 30, called Sing With Her, this was inspired by the Why Not Her movement and I’m very excited to get this one out into the world.

Music stuff aside, I am a second-year student in UCC and I am studying towards a BA in English.

Where were you born?

I was born in Tralee and I grew up out in the countryside in Lyreacrompane.

Where do you live?

I had been living in Cork but for the past year I’ve been back in Lyreacrompane. It’s been a really nice place to spend lockdown, I really feel for the people that spent the last year in towns and cities.

Lorraine Nash who has released her latest single, Sing With Her.

Family?

I am the youngest of five, we’re all over the place really. My sister Lisa is living down the road and then my other sister, Anita, is in London. Steven is living in Spain and Chris is in Dubai.

Best friend?

I couldn’t pick just one, but the girls that have been around the longest are Janine and Ursula who I went to school with.

Earliest childhood memory?

I honestly think I have the worst memory of anyone I know but I do have some vague recollection of the scraps I used to get into with my brother when we were younger.

Person you most admire?

When I was young, I massively looked up to my music teachers, I don’t think I would have practiced like I did if I didn’t have so much respect for them.

Person who most irritates you?

Arrogance is a massive pet peeve of mine, so those types of people I guess!

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Probably for the wrong reasons, but a trip I had to Spain with my mom, brother and sister when I was younger and we all caught a vomiting bug. It was fairly traumatising.

Favourite TV programme?

At the moment I’m really enjoying Killing Eve, I just love anything Phoebe Waller-Bridge is involved in.

Favourite radio show?

I’m not a massive radio person but my car doesn’t have an aux input so I would often find myself turning on Radio na Gaeltachta to listen to some trad when driving.

Your signature dish if cooking?

More out of laziness than anything, pesto pasta.

Favourite restaurant?

The lasagne at Kate Browne’s in Ardfert has a special place in my heart.

Last book you read?

The last book I read was Jane Eyre as part of one of my modules for college. I like how studying English has forced me to read the books that I had put off for so long because there are a lot of them that I’m surprised I hadn’t read already.

Best book you read?

My favorite book is definitely The Picture of Dorian Gray, I never normally re-read books but I regularly revisit that one.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

It was actually a two-disc compilation of Fleetwood Mac hits. The lack of an aux input in my car and a desperate urge to listen to Everywhere one day when I was in Tesco drove me to it and I have no regrets.

Favourite song?

Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling, just a beautifully written song with a really important message.

One person you would like to see in concert?

I am going to say KAWALA, mainly because it’s the first gig I’ve booked tickets for post Covid and I’m trying to manifest it into happening.

Do you have a pet?

We have a border collie called Max who we got last November and he’s settled in very well. His hobbies include digging holes in the back yard and barking at the neighbours.

Morning person or night owl?

Definitely a night owl, I find that I could sit at my desk all day and it’s not until late at night that the productivity kicks in.

Your proudest moment?

I think my proudest moment to date was releasing that first EP, it was something I had been thinking about for a while. I kept putting off recording in case I wrote something better, like a lot of other musicians I always seem to think that the last thing I’ve written must be the best. Some of the tracks I ended up recording were actually written two years before the rest because they were the ones I kept coming back to, so lesson learned!

Spendthrift or saver?

I would say in general I try to be a saver but we all have our moments of weakness.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

It’s such a shame to see so many people passing though the countryside throwing rubbish out their windows, but other than that I have no complaints!

What makes you happy?

Spending time with my friends, which hopefully we’ll all be doing a lot more of soon.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone kind and hard-working.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Aside from music, most of my time is taken up with college at the moment, so very much looking forward to the summer!