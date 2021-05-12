Cork singer is busy putting together live show for tour in September 2021

TELL us about yourself;
I’m Emmo (Pronounced Em-Oh) , Singer Songwriter from Cork. I mainly play the guitar but also play the piano, clarinet, uilleann pipes, and anything that will make a noise basically. I am most definitely 6ft and you should never ever question it… just take my word for it.
Born in Cork City and Raised in Glanmire, Cork City Suburbs.
Currently live in Blackrock, Cork.
Youngest of four in a family of six - Mom and Dad (Maria and Richard) two sisters (Avril and Rachel) one brother (Neil). And I’m also a proud godfather to my beautiful niece Amelia Since Feb (Neil's daughter).
Lucky to have a few, unlucky that they all have fragile egos so couldn’t possibly pick one. But I’m best friends with some of them since I was five.
Setting up a car boot sale outside our drive and selling home made cookies (They were really just microwaved, store bought cookies) think I was five.
Someone who laughs at my joke even when we both know it wasn’t funny.
My father only when he decides to launch food into his mouth mid story and you have to wait for him to finish chewing before he carries on.
Someone that has the Arts in mind and doesn’t undervalue it - Angela Dorgan.
I would say the Dominican Republic but that was for a wedding in an all inclusive 5 star resort so its safe to say I don’t remember much.
The Wire.
Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM - He’s the Agony Aunt of Cork.
Creamy mushroom pasta that my mother keeps hounding me to make again.
The Glass Curtain in Cork, its devine and their family style dishes alleviates my food FOMO.
Atomic habits by James Clear.
Shoe Dog by Phil Knight or The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle - my god, what a journey!
Album was Eminem - Curtain Call.
In You’re Eyes - by Peter Gabriel.
Sam Fender.
Olly (my 10 year old Black Lab) and CAT (Short for Catherine, my Cat).
Night Owl through and through. Will be scheming until 5am most nights.
Selling out my Debut Headline shows in Dublin (Whelans) and Cork (Winthrop Avenue).
I’d be a Spendthrifter if I wasn’t so broke all the time.
The Wifi - other than that I love my home place.
Walking my dog through the fields and seeing the absolute joy he gets from rolling in what he shouldn’t and running around even though he has done it every day for the last 10 years.
I’d like to be remembered through the stories friends and family will tell. In other words - immortalised by being mortified.
Working on an a 3 track EP that will be released in Sept 2021 and putting together my live show for my tour beginning in Sept 2021.