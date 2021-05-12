Cork singer is busy putting together live show for tour in September 2021

TELL us about yourself;

I’m Emmo (Pronounced Em-Oh) , Singer Songwriter from Cork. I mainly play the guitar but also play the piano, clarinet, uilleann pipes, and anything that will make a noise basically. I am most definitely 6ft and you should never ever question it… just take my word for it.

Where were you born?

Born in Cork City and Raised in Glanmire, Cork City Suburbs.

Where do you live?

Currently live in Blackrock, Cork.

Family?

Youngest of four in a family of six - Mom and Dad (Maria and Richard) two sisters (Avril and Rachel) one brother (Neil). And I’m also a proud godfather to my beautiful niece Amelia Since Feb (Neil's daughter).

Best friend?

Lucky to have a few, unlucky that they all have fragile egos so couldn’t possibly pick one. But I’m best friends with some of them since I was five.

Earliest childhood memory?

Setting up a car boot sale outside our drive and selling home made cookies (They were really just microwaved, store bought cookies) think I was five.

Person you most admire?

Someone who laughs at my joke even when we both know it wasn’t funny.

Person who most irritates you?

My father only when he decides to launch food into his mouth mid story and you have to wait for him to finish chewing before he carries on.

Who would you like to see as Minister for Finance and why?

Someone that has the Arts in mind and doesn’t undervalue it - Angela Dorgan.

Where was your most memorable holiday?

I would say the Dominican Republic but that was for a wedding in an all inclusive 5 star resort so its safe to say I don’t remember much.

Favourite TV programme?

The Wire.

Favourite radio show?

Neil Prendeville Show on RedFM - He’s the Agony Aunt of Cork.

Your signature dish if cooking?

Creamy mushroom pasta that my mother keeps hounding me to make again.

Favourite restaurant?

The Glass Curtain in Cork, its devine and their family style dishes alleviates my food FOMO.

Last book you read?

Atomic habits by James Clear.

Best book you read?

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight or The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle - my god, what a journey!

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Album was Eminem - Curtain Call.

Favourite song?

In You’re Eyes - by Peter Gabriel.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Sam Fender.

Do you have a pet?

Olly (my 10 year old Black Lab) and CAT (Short for Catherine, my Cat).

Morning person or night owl?

Night Owl through and through. Will be scheming until 5am most nights.

Your proudest moment?

Selling out my Debut Headline shows in Dublin (Whelans) and Cork (Winthrop Avenue).

Spendthrift or saver?

I’d be a Spendthrifter if I wasn’t so broke all the time.

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

The Wifi - other than that I love my home place.

What makes you happy?

Walking my dog through the fields and seeing the absolute joy he gets from rolling in what he shouldn’t and running around even though he has done it every day for the last 10 years.

How would you like to be remembered?

I’d like to be remembered through the stories friends and family will tell. In other words - immortalised by being mortified.

What else are you up to at the moment?

Working on an a 3 track EP that will be released in Sept 2021 and putting together my live show for my tour beginning in Sept 2021.