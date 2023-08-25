Back to school advice as children prepare to return to the classroom

OLLWYN Moran is the founder of Cogni Kids - a company that creates products that help small children develop their fine motor skills.

She has a Masters in Education and works as a Neurological Developmental Therapist, lecturing in Trinity College Dublin and for Hibernia College. She has shared some practical steps parents can take to help their child settle into a new start, whether it’s creche, primary or secondary school.

Emotional readiness

“It’s very important to communicate openly with your child and to talk about upcoming change in an age-appropriate way,” advises Ollwyn.

“We shouldn’t give them too much information as this can overwhelm them, and we must remember to speak positively about their new environments.

“Parents must avoid any negative talk, but should also address their child’s fears and concerns.”

Ollwyn says that bringing up children to express their feelings is ideal, but if you haven’t done that, there are still small things you can do to help them make a transition.

Ollwyn Moran of Cogni Kids.

“Use simple language, words like ‘excited’. Remind them that nervousness and excitement are part of the same feeling. Ask them how their head feels, or how their heart feels. You might tell them you have butterflies too, that kind of thing.”

But she says there is a limit to how much of your own feelings you should share.

Separating from a child, particularly that initial separation, can be hard for parents, but it’s really important not to project any of your stuff onto your children. Instead, give them strategies to deal with it.

“If it is a child who is used to being with parents but won’t be for the first time, draw a love heart on the palm of their hand. Tell them it is a love button. Tell them if they miss mummy or daddy, they can press it and know that they are being sent a big hug.”

This is a strategy that can work as far up as secondary school, according to Ollwyn.

Children of all ages need extra encouragement to step out of their comfort zone. Making them feel as supported and encouraged as possible lays the foundation for success.

She also advises familiarising your child with their new environment in stages.

“Most children will have visited the space beforehand, but if not, try to make sure it happens. Over the summer walk by and look in.

“Have conversations with them: ‘I wonder what classroom will be yours’, that kind of thing. Walk the route with them, drive by and get out and have a look, so it doesn’t seem so new that first morning. Taking the newness off makes it less daunting. Adults can forget these small things but they can make a big difference.”

A tired child sleeps at the breakfast table.

Routines

Ollwyn emphasises the importance of routine but is clear that routines can’t happen the night before the big day.

“Start putting in a routine for September in August. Start by implementing the bedroom routine. Sleep is so important. Your child’s brain grows, wires and fires at night. A consistent bedtime routine really helps. “

Children also need consistent breakfast and dinner routines.

“It’s about having consistent touchpoints during the day. The family having breakfast together is a great start. Your child’s day should start calmly. If your child goes to school in a heightened state, they will have elevated adrenaline. A calm morning means a calm day and sharing breakfast and dinner helps them to feel emotionally connected, safe and secure.”

And what they have for breakfast matters too!

“Every child should have protein for breakfast, and no sugar. That means no orange juice. Give them orange juice and they will be on a sugar high that will drop at about 11am.

“The best thing is to give them some egg and brown bread or toast and a glass of milk. Cereal is generally too sugary unless it is something like Weetabix. Your child’s brain and body can’t deal with too much sugar and throwing a fried egg on is just as quick as getting the cereal out. Maybe make them an omelette, or an egg in a cup. If they don’t like eggs, look for an alternative.

“You want to give them good fats and protein. A yoghurt with some fruit and toast is also a good option.”

Ollwyn adds that fruit is allowed and it has fibre in it which counteracts the big sugar boost.

A mother helping her son get ready for school

Independence

Parents must always try to foster independence, according to the therapist. As much as possible, they should get children to do manageable tasks themselves.

“For example, when they are able, get them to set out their uniform the night before, on a chair in the room. Then get them to get themselves dressed. Children always thrive on responsibility. If they are not there yet, model the behaviour and leave their clothes out on the banisters, with socks and pants for the next morning. Do what also helps you as a parent.”

As they get older, children should be given more and more responsibility, Ollwyn says.

“Once they are in secondary school, every Friday, they should put their uniform into the washing machines and put a wash on.

You are parenting by getting them to do tasks themselves. Our job is to raise happy, healthy, functioning human beings.

“When they are younger, wall charts might help, but it is all about putting the responsibility on them. Start by helping them to pack their bags.

“Talk through what they need, get them to get the items and put them in. Do it with them initially, but then give them independence and responsibility for tasks at an age appropriate level. Get them to fill the dishwasher, for instance.”

Children develop from doing tasks themselves, she says, like tying their own shoelaces or zipping their own coats.

“Give them lots of little jobs like cutting carrots with a safety knife or washing the lettuce for a salad. Ask them to put their own cutlery and plate away. All of this builds resilience, which is so important for them when they are making a new start.

This resilience building should start as early as possible, she advises.

“ Unfortunately, resilience can’t be turned on like a light switch. You must always encourage problem-solving by letting them do things themselves. It might not work out the first time and they may have to try again, but that’s really good.

“Doing jigsaws and playing games like Jenga with them helps a lot. And of course, reading with them form day dot. Reading is always, always a good idea.

Get Them Moving!

Ollwyn comes back to the importance of sleep and nutrition again and again.

“The other thing is to keep them moving. We learn through movement. They may need a nap, particularly when they start school, as they will be tired. That’s totally fine but also then bring them out to the park in the evening, or early evening. It’s important that they burn off any excess energy that’s there before bed.”

Her last piece of advice?

“Don’t forget to ensure that they have all of their vaccines up to date before they start their new adventure.”