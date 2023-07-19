'We can't travel from Cork to Australia so we're making the celebration big here...'

WHEN you’re the youngest of 10 and have five brothers, it’s not surprising that growing up you’d get pretty handy kicking a ball around with them.

“All Denise ever wanted was a ball to kick around and score goals,” says sister Sineád O’Sullivan.

Team Denise is represented on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Commons Road, by mum Nuala, older sisters, Sinéad and Melissa and niece, Amelia Rose, aged two.

“We can’t travel to Australia, so we’re gearing up here at home for the World Cup to cheer on the Irish team. We have a couple of venues to watch the matches during the week. The atmosphere will be electric!” says Sineád.

The ladies are all sporting the Irish No.10 jersey in honour of Denise. The terrace of houses leading up to the O’Sullivan home are sporting the Irish flag from their windows.

The star’s house is easy to spot. Hundreds of well-wishers descended there to send Denise on her way to join the Irish squad in Dublin ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

How did Denise O’Sullivan become a super-star and get to represent her country in Ireland’s first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia?

“She was never into dolls, she wanted to be outside on the green playing with the lads,” says Sineád.

They’d put down their jackets on the ground for goal-posts. Denise was in her element!

And its’ not surprising when you’re determined, driven, dedicated, ambitious and patriotic; that you’d be proud to play for your country and be part of the squad, The Girls in Green, who are making history for the first time.

Excitement is building. Picture: Larry Cummins

The pride of Northside Denise O’Sullivan, 29, may be recovering from an injury because of a heavy tackle playing a friendly against Columbia last week, but it’s not surprising she’s hell-bent on lining out for Ireland against Australia tomorrow at 11am Irish time.

Denise's mum Nuala with daughters Melissa and Sinead. Picture: Larry Cummins

“She’s wearing a protective boot to speed up her recovery, and it looks like nothing is going to stop her playing,” says Sineád, who knows all about her younger sister’s dedication to the beautiful game.

Denise was sporty like the rest of her siblings.

“She idolised her brothers and she loved playing soccer with them since she was about three,” says Sineád.

They played morning, noon and night. She was one of the lads.

Were all the family very close growing up?

“We’d kill each other!” says Sineád.

“But Denise was the baby. The lads were very protective of her. She was a lively toddler.”

Denise's mum Nuala with daughters (left) Melissa and (right) Sinead. Picture Larry Cummins

Denise had boots and would travel.

“I remember when Denise got her First Holy Communion,” says Nuala, her mother.

“We were only in the door home, when she threw off her communion shoes and put on her football boots and went off playing ball outside, dress and all! I nearly had a heart attack!”

At age eight, Denise joined Nufarm in Knocknaheeny, there were no girls playing, only all boys.

“She was very strong and very confident,” says Nuala.

She told me she was going to be a soccer player.

What did Nuala think of that?

“I was fine with it,” says Nuala.

“I knew she had the talent that it took. She went on to play for Wilton girls’ team, then Cork City, and signed for Peamount United at 15. She travelled to Scotland to play for Glasgow City at 17. Playing soccer was always her passion. I missed her when she went to Glasgow, being the youngest,” says Nuala.

With old pictures of Denise.

“But she was over and back. She ate, slept and trained soccer.”

It was plan to see that Denise O’Sullivan was destined for the big-time.

“It was obvious that Denise was going to be a star since her early teens,” says sister Melissa.

Mum is very proud of all her brood, not least her youngest daughter.

“I’m very proud of Denise,” says Nuala.

Little did I think that she’d ever be a World Cup soccer player!

But she is. And no wonder.

“Denise says she’s playing even if she’s still in the boot. That’s her mindset. We got an awful fright when she got injured. But she’s strong out and she has rested. She would hate to miss playing in the Women’s World Cup. It was always her dream.”

She was always well looked after.

“She got the yummy pasta dishes, and we got the one-pot wonders!” says Sineád, laughing.

While Denise was on the up and up forging her soccer career, Nuala kept the home fires burning. She was chief cook and bottle washer for her family of 10.

“The washing machine was going full-time, non-stop” says Nuala.

“It was a job to dry all the kits out on the clothes line. Denise’s dad drove her to training and to matches. Friends rowed in if we were stuck.”

Denise was to spread her wings further afield. Houston, Texas beckoned, where she adapted well before advancing to play for Courage North Carolina.

It wasn’t surprising that Denise’s soccer career took off and that she achieved 102 caps and scored 18 goals since her debut in 2011 .

“When Denise was in National School, the teacher asked the children to write an essay on where they saw themselves in 10 years’ time,” says Sinéad.

“Denise wrote that she ‘wants to play soccer, play for Cork City, play for Manchester United, play for Ireland, the USA, and play in the World Cup.”

Then what?

Then she would buy a Ferrari and a house!

It’s not surprising that Denise is well-supported both at home and abroad.

“Her American family in Raleigh, North Carolina, are fabulous,” says Melissa O’Sullivan.

“And Denise and her boyfriend, James, are happy out. He’s very athletic too and works in IT.”

There was another important man in Denise’s life.

“Our dad was Denise’s idol,” says Sineád.

“He’d be weak for her if he could see her now. He’s looking down on her wherever she is. Denise was dad’s pet, 100% his favourite. She always came home from Glasgow to see him when he was sick. He was her agent. Dad advised her to go to Houston, Texas. Five days after he died, she signed up with them. He’d be chuffed.”

The O’Sullivans are chuffed that the whole country are behind the Girls in Green. It’s party time.

“We’re all off to The Mardyke Woodshed tomorrow morning,” says Sinéad. “The whole family, extended family and friends are coming along to cheer on the girls.

“We’re headed to Murphy’s Rock for the Ireland v Canada game next Wednesday and back to the Woodshed for the Ireland v Nigeria game the following Monday.”

The Women’s World Cup will be like Italia 90 for the O’Sullivan family and their supporters.

“The children will love it,” says Melissa.

Denise is a great role model for them.

“We can’t go over, so we’re making it big here!” says Melissa.

Then what?

Well, don’t be surprised if you see a Ferrari roaring up the Commons Road any day soon -Denise, who has boots, will travel, is one ambitious lady who makes things happen!