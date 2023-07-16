Ireland kick off their World Cup quest this week... here's when and where you can watch

AFTER their historic play-off victory over Scotland, the Republic of Ireland will compete in their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup finals next week.

All 64 games in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be covered live on RTÉ platforms - on TV, radio, and online.

The action gets underway when hosts New Zealand face Norway in Group A on Thursday at 8am Irish time.

Then, the Girls in Green kick off their World Cup quest, when they play co-hosts Australia in Sydney in Group B at 11am.

The action continues on Friday, with Spain v Costa Rica at 8.30am, then two games on the RTÉ Player, Nigeria v Canada at 3.30am, and Philippines v Switzerland at 6am.

Two more dates for your diary in the weeks ahead as Ireland complete their group fixtures - against Canada in Perth at 1pm on July 26: and versus Nigeria in Brisbane on July 31 at 11am.

The Ireland team includes Cork stars Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly, and is managed by Vera Pauw.

RTÉ presenters Evanne Ní Chuillin, Peter Collins, Clare MacNamara and Marie Crowe will bring viewers the latest analysis on RTÉ. Football fans will also be kept up to date with the latest news and updates from host countries Australia/New Zealand on Saturday Sport, Sunday Sport and Game On.

There will be full live match commentary of all Republic of Ireland’s World Cup group games on 2FM, followed by reaction and analysis on Game On from 6-7pm.

RTÉ Kids will also be going green this summer, bringing exclusive content across TikTok and Instagram from the Girls in Green, super-fans and much more!

RTÉ Soccer Correspondent Tony O’Donoghue, Samantha Libreri and Paul O’Flynn will have all the latest developments on the action as they report from Down Under on all platforms on the build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 202.

RTÉ Sport’s commentary team for the World Cup will see George Hamilton, Des Curran, Stephanie Roche, Adrian Eames and Clare Shine on the mic, and the panel of studio experts will include Karen Duggan, Jennifer Beattie, Richie Sadlier, Méabh De Búrca and Rachel Corsie.

Holders USA are favourites to defend their title with bookies, and lift their fifth World Cup. Other fancied teams Down Under include European big guns England, Spain, two times winners Germany and France, along with Ireland’s first opponents Australia.