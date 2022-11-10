The Female Founder business finalists in Cork are...

THE finalists of the inaugural Female Founder Awards have just been announced, and the countdown is now well and truly on for the black tie ceremony later this month.
Janna Mullaney: Sleepy Chicken, an online store curating woman-owned brands.
Ellen Egan: Dimple Design, an independent studio creating stand-out graphics and bespoke branding solutions.
Sarah McGarry: A beauty salon educator and beauty therapist.
Mary Christina Lumor: Filo Laser & Aesthetic Clinic
Pat Kane: Reuzi, online space for sustainable living products and education
Stef McSherry: Kinderama, experts in imaginative and active classes for younger kids
Jennifer Davy: Well-being Warrior, intuitive life coach for women
Katherine Griffin: a cancer survivor and now self-published author of Hope To Cope, raising funds for The Irish Cancer Society & Marymount
Pam Kiely PK Marketing Kate Lynch: The Creative Society
Catherine Casey, The Marketing Club
Julie Russell: The Vid Academy, a video production Trainer
Diane Higgins: Diane Higgins Design
Eleanor Roche: Travel Counsellor and luxury travel concierge
Clodagh O’Donovan: AdvanceHR, consultant for businesses of all sizes
Triona Gunning
Aine McPhilmeny: HerMoney, offers bespoke financial advice
Fiona Long: Innerzen Organics, Irish handmade skincare
Tara Elzingre: Parene Solutions, coaching and online resources that creates holistic plans for parents’ success.
Debbie Ford: Citrus & Sage Home Interiors
Agnes Maher: The Thoughtful Shopper, gifting concierge service with a sustainable edge
Katherine Griffin: Hope to Cope
