Cork women lighting up the way towards their dreams

AFTER the death of their mom and nan, three female members of a family were inspired to follow their dream of starting their own business.

Ashling Muldowney’s mom, Betty, died aged 75 in 2020, leaving, she said, “an unbearable void in all our lives”.

“Soon after mom passed, my sister Tracy and I, along with my niece Janna, who was mom’s full-time carer for five years, decided that it was time we stopped talking about our dreams and actually started doing something to make them happen.

“We had always been talking about this and the passing of mom gave us all perspective to follow our dream,” said Ashling, who lives in Cobh.

The trio wanted Betty to be at the heart of whatever they did, and they’ve done that perfectly with the launch of ‘150 Home Style’, a home accessories business.

The name is inspired by their family home in Tralee – 150 St Brendan’s Park – affectionately referred to by all members of the extended Foley family as simply ‘150’ .

“This was mom’s castle. It is a mid-terraced house but to mom it was her palace and it was where we all grew up. Betty and Dominick’s home was always open and many lives and stories have passed through 150 over the years.

Ashling Muldowney’s mom Betty

“Our mom, Janna’s nan, raised us all and we wanted her and her ethos to be at the heart of our brand. We wanted to continue the legacy of ‘150’, where we all still spend time together to support and love our dad and grandad, who still resides in the home, aged 85,” said Janna.

The brand developed over many late night gatherings in the home where the family came together to mourn and celebrate the life of Betty.

“It’s a place of love and memories and we wanted to bring this to our business,” said Tracy, who lives in Tralee.

They are due to launch their first product on November 12, Betty’s second anniversary, a hand-poured luxury candle.

“What was essential to us was that we created an eco-conscious brand. We hand-pour 100% soy wax candles in our Tralee workshop. The vessel we have chosen is a tin reusable/recyclable vessel and all our packaging is biodegradable/recyclable,” the trio said.

Betty loved lights and candles and this is where the idea first came from when choosing the launch product. The girls hope their candles will awaken light and tradition in people’s lives.

The Fáilte Collection contains three luxury hand-poured candles. Each is named after a traditional Irish proverb: Níl aon tinteán mar do thinteán féin (there’s no fireside like your own); Chugaibhse, uainn uille (from our home to yours); Faoí scáth a chéile, bláthaíonn teaghlaigh (under the Shelter of each other families thrive).

Their second product is already in production and this will be launched a little closer to Christmas.

“Betty’s passing gave us the final inspiration that we needed to pursue our dream of starting and building our own brand and we can feel her with us every step of the way,” said Ashling.

See them on Instagram at: @150homestyle

WIZARD AND GRACE - LUXURY

ESSENTIAL OIL CANDLES

WE only have one life and we should try to find as much joy in it as we can and do something we love.

So says Paula McGovern, who recently left the security of a full-time job and launched her own sustainable, vegan and eco-conscious candle business from her home in Kinsale.

Paula, formerly the Communications Manager with Irish Guide Dogs, and having worked in charity communications and journalism for more than 20 years, took the plunge to create more balance in her life, and to help others do the same.

“There was a sense of ‘if not now, when?’ she admits.

Paula McGovern, of Wizard and Grace Candles. For more see www.wizardandgrace.com or follow her on instagram

A trained yoga teacher, she feels driven to help people feel more connected both to themselves and to the healing qualities of nature.

As a busy mum-of-one, she’s not immune to the stresses and strains women and mothers feel trying to combine work, family, and home life, and trying to carve out some time for themselves.

“We all know we should be doing ‘self-care’ but we don’t have time to do it or know what to do so it just feels like pressure upon pressure. Our own needs are often left to last.

“With my candles, I wanted to create something that could help busy women connect or reconnect with both themselves and our beautiful nature – even if that’s for the briefest moment. It’s really important to tune in to yourself and nurture yourself first and foremost. You are better able to care for others if you are feeling grounded and happy.”

But the Leitrim woman is also a realist and acknowledges that ‘self-care and work/life balance’ are tricky things.

“To do either of those things requires time and for busy working women and mothers, time is the one precious thing they don’t have enough of. The mental load of home and family life still falls on women for the most part and that is really difficult on top of work and other family commitments.

“I think it’s great there is more talk about self-care but we need to talk about it in realistic terms too. Not everyone has the time or money to get away for spa days or do a yoga class in their area – so it’s about ensuring awareness of simple ways busy women can help connect with themselves and nature more.”

Her business started organically, and she’s learned a lot on the way.

“I have loved and burned candles for years and always bought what I thought were ‘natural’ candles – now I realise that this referred to the wax element of the candle – many candles do use plant-based wax but combine it with artificial synthetic fragrances.

“After having my girl, my sense of smell became very attuned to knowing the difference between natural and artificial fragrance – I have now a low tolerance for perfume or synthetic scent. Instead of buying artificially fragranced candles, I began creating my home blends with essential oils as I was already using them for my own skincare and cleaning products that I’ve been making for years. Then I began to explore making candles myself and began gifting them to family and friends.”

What followed was two years of intensive research – and a wax-splattered kitchen table – to create the most sustainable, natural candle possible.

Paula McGovern, of Wizard and Grace Candles

“I use sustainable rapeseed and coconut wax and essential oils and cotton wicks. Many candles now use soy wax as an alternative to the problematic paraffin wax. I originally started with soy as it is lovely to work with and burn, but upon research I found that soy is a very unsustainable crop to grow and creating deforestation issues in origin countries with intensive farming practices, so instead I use the fully sustainable, renewable and easy-to-source rapeseed wax.”

Her range of ‘Intention candles’ are inspired by the colour and vibrancy of Irish landscape and language.

“Each bespoke essential oil blend candle is created to suit a mood, to uplift and bring joy.”

Paula says the leap into entrepreneurship has been really exciting!

“I definitely have a bit of the imposter syndrome mixed with perfectionism going on, which can paralyse you from doing anything, but I work through it and push on. Things are not going to be perfect from day one and if you wait until they are you, you might never start. If you begin and keep going, you will find your way.”

Her advice to anyone thinking of taking a similar step?

“Ideally, test your service or product on someone who is not your friend or family member. Also, local enterprise offices have excellent start-your-own-business courses and mentorship programmes, so you can talk through ideas before putting anything into action. Also, everyone has an opinion – you need to be selective about whose opinions you listen to and always listen to your gut.”