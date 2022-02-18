Have your say on International Women's Day theme #BreakTheBias

WE will be dedicating our Women on Wednesday (WoW!) on March 2 to International Women's Day - which will be celebrated world-wide on March 8.

And we want you to get involved. We are calling on Cork women to share their thoughts on this year's theme:

The IWD 2022 campaign theme is: #BreakTheBias

"Imagine a gender equal world.

A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

A world where difference is valued and celebrated.

Together we can forge women's equality.

Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias."

Last year we published a spread in The Echo and on EchoLive.ie - as Cork women commented on the 2021 theme. See here

Share your thoughts on this's year's theme #BreakTheBias below.

You can also share a photo with us of you doing the pose - Cross your arms to show solidarity - as pictured above.

We will publish a selection of the comments in our WoW! on March 2. Deadline for entries is February 24.