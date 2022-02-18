Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 11:56

Have your say on International Women's Day theme #BreakTheBias

The theme of this year's International Women's Day on March is Break The Bias. We want Cork women to have their say... 
Have your say on International Women's Day theme #BreakTheBias

The International Women's Day pose, for this year's theme: #BreakTheBias. Picture credit: www.internationalwomensday.com/

Elaine Duggan

WE will be dedicating our Women on Wednesday (WoW!) on March 2 to International Women's Day - which will be celebrated world-wide on March 8.

And we want you to get involved. We are calling on Cork women to share their thoughts on this year's theme:

The IWD 2022 campaign theme is: #BreakTheBias

"Imagine a gender equal world.

A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

A world where difference is valued and celebrated.

Together we can forge women's equality.

Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias."

Last year we published a spread in The Echo and on EchoLive.ie - as Cork women commented on the 2021 theme. See here 

Share your thoughts on this's year's theme #BreakTheBias below.

You can also share a photo with us of you doing the pose - Cross your arms to show solidarity - as pictured above.

We will publish a selection of the comments in our WoW! on March 2. Deadline for entries is February 24.

More in this section

Pharmacy: Professional Specialist Pharmacist Helping Beautiful Senior Female Customer with Medicine Recommendation, Advice, Talk Get your health information from reliable sources
Cork woman makes history as first female Vice-Admiral at the oldest sailing club in the world Cork woman makes history as first female Vice-Admiral at the oldest sailing club in the world
Gender equality concept. Male and female symbol on the scales with balance on blue background. minimal style. Eimear Hutchinson: Educating our daughters on gender equality
international women's day
Upset child listening divorcing parents fight, suffering from conflict in family

Cork lawyer sets up new business to teach women new ways to communicate after separation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more