Recipe: Go meat-free this Christmas with a tasty vegan/vegetarian pie

- You will need a loose-bottom tart tin, or similar.
- Preheat the oven to 190 Degrees C
- Put the flour, butter and salt in a food processor and blitz until breadcrumb-like.
- Empty into a bowl and add cold water slowly, stirring with your hands until the mixture comes into a ball.
- Cover and put in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- In a dry frying pan, toast the walnuts over a medium heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Put the walnuts into a food processor and pulse until they are a mixture of powder and small pieces.
- Fry the onion in the olive oil for 2 minutes, then add the garlic and sage. Cook for a few more minutes until the onion is soft, then season with salt and pepper. Take off the heat and add in the walnuts, breadcrumbs and miso in water. Stir well.
- Toss the leeks and squash in the olive oil, season with salt and pepper and chilli flakes.
- Place on an oven tray and roast for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking.
- Remove from the oven and stir in the cream.
- Divide the pastry into two pieces one twice as big as the other. Roll out the bigger piece into a thin circle and fit it gently into the base of the tart tin, leaving the edges overlapping. Brush the overlap with aquafaba.
- Fill the pie first with the walnut mixture, then the cranberry sauce and then the squash mixture.
- Roll out the smaller piece of pastry and place on top. Crimp the pastry edges together with your fingers and trim the edges with a knife.
- You can use some of the leftover pastry to decorate the top of the pie.
- Brush the top with aquafaba and place the pie into the oven. Bake for 40 minutes until the pastry is crisp and golden
- Toast the almonds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat until golden, tossing frequently. Make sure they don’t burn!
- Remove from the heat and place in a bowl when ready. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil.
- Add the broccoli and cook for 3 minutes. Drain the broccoli, place on a warmed serving dish and drizzle with olive oil.
- Sprinkle the toasted almonds on top and serve immediately.
