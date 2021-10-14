Menopausal? Nobody has to suffer says Cork's Dr Fiona Barry

Our ovaries aren’t the only site in the body that creates hormones – so do our adrenals glands, our skin, our hair follicles, our brain, our muscles and our fat cells.
Fiona says that by caring for our adrenals by not living a constantly busy life, they can actually increase hormone production, to compensate for losses elsewhere.
It’s the same with fat cells. They step up a gear at this time, which is why women’s body shapes will ultimately change during menopause.
Fiona says an easier transition will be had by prioritising sleep, good food and a moderate lifestyle.
Perimenopause and menopause has a way, Fiona says, of slapping you in the face with any of the stuff you’ve been trying to push down.
It’s a time a lot of resentments can come up, so it’s important to deal with any issues that may have been ignored.
Never feel like you’re alone, take time to connect and be open with people around you and who love you. Fiona recommends having a conversation at the dinner table, and telling your kids about your experiences of hormonal fluctuations – if they’re teens that gives them permission to do the same.
Dr Fiona Barry has just launched a new forum called ‘The Menopause Mentors.’ The first event takes place on Sunday, October 31, 12pm - 4pm.
Dr Fiona Barry explained: "I am the founder of The Menopause Mentors. We are a group of four women with expertise in every aspect of your life that might be affected by menopause.
"While we will be providing valuable content on social media, ultimately our goal is to create our community through a series of events, which will build towards retreats. Our first ‘Revive your Thrive’ event is on Sunday, October 31, from 2pm to 4pm, in The Cork International Hotel. We are starting with a Prosecco Reception and Afternoon Tea will also be included. This will not only be a day of learning but also one of indulgence."
The four mentors include:
Fiona is a women’s health advocate, a Chinese Medicine practitioner, a PhD graduate from UCC, and an unshakeable optimist dedicated to helping you become the best version of yourself. She runs two very busy women’s health & wellness clinics in her native Cork and also works as a wellness consultant for Revive Active. She was an integral part of the formulation team for Revive Active’s new super supplement for menopause, Meno Active. Fiona is the 'Hormone/Medical Mentor'.
Orla is a qualified chef and runs her own wedding and event catering company. She’s passionate about all things food-related, particularly around using your food to nourish and support your health. Orla and Fiona have been collaborating for the last eight months on their ‘Food as Medicine’ Series. As well as her interest in the role food plays in maintaining a healthy gut-brain connection and a healthy microbiome, Orla is passionate about the sustainability and progeny of food. Orla is the 'Food Mentor'.
Louise is a qualified yoga teacher, counsellor, mobility specialist, and self-confessed ‘people-person’. She has her own Yoga study in Douglas and divides her time between teaching yoga and counselling people. Louise is passionate about connection, particularly the connection between our body and our mind. A recovered anorexic/bulimic, Louise exudes understanding and compassion. Louise is the 'Movement Mentor'.
Tracy is a transformative coach and works primarily with women. She helps them to reconnect with their inner wisdom and wellbeing. Tracy’s career path has been varied, from nursing, to medical rep., and there was even a stint as a make up artist. Coaching came on the back of her own awakening and the process of ‘reclaiming’ herself. Tracy has recently set up an online network for business women, called the Women’s Wisdom Circle, and she already has participants from around the globe. Tracy is the 'Mind Mentor'.
