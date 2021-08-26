Back to school breakfast, lunch and snack ideas

Deirdre Doyle’s Cool Food School classes on lunchbox making take place on August 26 and 28. (€28 for the two classes) www.thecoolfoodschool.ie
Starting on September 6, The Bunnery has an online group back to school class (€30) focusing on healthy bakes that can be used in lunchboxes and as afterschool snacks. thebunneryonline.com
Kids Cook Cookery School runs a cookalong lunchbox workshop (€25) on August 25. See Kidscookcookingclub.com
- The night before, put oats into a jar, cover with milk and put the lid on the jar. Shake well and refrigerate overnight.
- At breakfast time, mix well, adding extra milk for the desired consistency, and tip into a bowl.
- Top with fruit and yogurt to taste, drizzle with honey or maple syrup and, if your kids are amenable, sprinkle with almonds or add a spoonful of their favourite nut butter.
- Preheat the oven to 180C (160C for fan ovens) and use paper cases to line a 12-hole muffin tin.
- Mix the milk, yogurt, rolled oats, honey, olive oil and egg together.
- Measure the wholemeal and plain flours, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, mixed spice and salt into a large bowl and mix well. Tip the liquid ingredients into the bowl and stir gently to combine. Sprinkle the grated carrot, apple and (optional) seeds on top and fold into the mixture. This is a thick mixture.
- Divide between the prepared paper cases, sprinkle with oats and/or seeds and bake for 22-25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean. Cool in tin for 5 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack. Allow to cool thoroughly before freezing.
According to the HSE Healthy Lunchbox leaflet, a healthy lunchbox should contain:
At least one portion of vegetables / salad or fruit.
Protein: One portion of meat or meat alternatives eg eggs, fish, beans and pulses.
Carbohydrate: One portion of wholemeal breads or cereals.
Dairy: One portion of dairy eg milk, yogurt, cheese.
A good lunchbox is essential to help your child to remain alert and active throughout the school day. This is something that schools recognise and encourage through their own healthy eating policies. Check with your own school for any rules regarding treats. Schools may also have policies prohibiting nuts - or items that may contain nuts - due to allergies in the school, so that’s Nutella off the menu.
Now, knowing what you can’t include, get the kids involved in planning before school starts.
Get a big page of drawing paper, divide it into four columns to correspond with the HSE lunchbox guidelines and get your children to fill it in with lunch ideas. Make sure that there are lots of options, not just the same sandwich every day. Give them plenty of guidance - and do bear in mind that it is part of our job as parents to encourage them to try different foods occasionally. When it's all complete – colours and illustrations are a very necessary part of the process! - stick this chart up in the kitchen as a reminder for mornings when you can't think what to pack.
Leftover roast lamb, feta and humus in wholemeal pita pockets A handful of carrot sticks Small bunch of grapes
Tuna and sweetcorn in granary bread A banana Cheddar cheese + crackers
Chicken and pesto pasta salad Handful cherry tomatoes Greek yogurt with chopped dried fruit to sprinkle on top
Egg mayonnaise with green salad leaves in wholemeal rolls A kiwifruit, cut in half with a spoon to scoop it out Small tub of yogurt
Savoury puff pastry pinwheels with cheese and bacon, A wholemeal scone, Quartered nectarine. Always include a drink of water in a bottle that they can manage to open, close and refill themselves. No other drinks need apply.
The first question when I pick up the girls from school - often before we’ve even taken a step from the school gate - is “what’s for snack?” Unless I’m well prepared, a wrong answer to hangry smallies can set a dismal tone for an afternoon of homework. Turns out that I’m not the only parent that gets caught on the hop: in Joshua David Stein’s Cooking For Your Kids (Phaidon 2021), a collection of recipes from renowned chefs around the world, he writes “snacks strike terror into the hearts of parents everywhere, especially afternoon snacks during the no-man’s-land between lunch and dinner.” He elicits some inventive ideas from his contributors, however, including courgette bread from Brazil, Korean jumeok-bap (rice and seaweed balls) or warming parsnip and apple soup from Newfoundland. Some ultra-cheffy twists aside, it’s a book worth checking out for any parents looking for something different to feed their kids.
For these ideas, I’ve taken inspiration from Cooking For Your Kids, focusing on ideas that have gone down well in my own kitchen.
This is a great option for warm, post-school afternoons. I freeze overripe bananas so that I always have a stash ready to go, making the smoothies extra creamy and perfect for kids who come home hot and bothered. Use this recipe as a template and add whatever blendable fruit you have handy.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
1 frozen banana, chopped up
125ml apple juice
250g natural yogurt
Optional add ins: a handful of soft fruit (extra points for reusing what they haven’t eaten in their lunchbox), 1 tablespoon of rolled oats, a spoonful of nut butter, a teaspoons of crunchy cacao nibs
- Put banana, juice and yogurt into a deep jug along with any desired add ins. Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into tall glasses.
- Serve immediately with a straw and long spoon to ensure they can scoop up every last delicious drop.
Best way to use up stale bread? French toast! Some breads soak up more of the egg mixture than others and start to fall apart so keep a close eye on the soaking slices.
This can also be made with stale bagels, slices of sourdough or even leftover sandwiches, especially anything involving ham and cheese.
2 eggs
100ml milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 thick slices of stale bread
1 teaspoon oil
1 tablespoon butter
- Whisk the eggs, milk and vanilla together in a large shallow baking pan, or quiche dish, that can take all the slices of bread in a single layer. Soak the slices for 2 minutes on each side, until soaked all the way through.
- Heat the oil and butter in a large heavy frying pan over a medium high heat until the butter foams. Carefully transfer the bread to the pan and cook, turning once, for approximately 3 minutes per side until golden brown. Serve with fruit compote, fresh berries, maple syrup or, for a savoury option, grated cheese.
Semolina was a milk pudding that I loved as a child and it is still especially good to bolster morale when you come home from school on a dreary autumn afternoon. This is delicious, rib-sticking stuff, perfect for when the weather turns colder.
Ingredients (Serves 2)
250ml milk
25g semolina
1 teaspoon butter
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1 egg
To finish: caster sugar and / or a couple of squares of dark chocolate for grating over.
- Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan oven) and butter two oven-proof ramekins.
- Pour milk into a saucepan and warm over a medium heat. Gradually whisk in semolina and butter. Simmer for 5 minutes until thickened, cool slightly then sweeten with brown sugar and beat in the egg.
- Divide between buttered ramekins and sprinkle with a little caster sugar. Bake for 20-25 minutes until slightly risen and brown on top. Grate a little dark chocolate on top and serve.