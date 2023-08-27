Corks, boy... era when the city was awash with wine

IT was thanks to a native of Cork that I began to research the extraordinary amounts of Bordeaux’s red wine that were consumed in Ireland during the 18th century.
An Irish corkscrew...
BEFORE cork stoppers were used, wine was drunk from the barrels in which it was shipped, using bottles and jugs to bring it to the table.
Bottles were stoppered with tapered wooden bungs, wrapped in cloth soaked in wax or oil, that projected from the bottle.
In the 17th century, using cork was found to prolong the life of wine and improve its taste: this required a tool to extract it, and the corkscrew was invented.
A Belfast academic discovered the earliest known reference to a corkscrew while translating the Latin lyrics of a ninth-century Irish monk:
Doth not the cork redolent of Balsam Suffer the piercing of the iron corkscrew Whence from the fissure floweth out, A precious drop of liquor.