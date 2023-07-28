City crippled by docks strike - and warning of sharks on prowl in harbour!

THE situation with the Cork dock strike underwent no change today, and the quays bore the usual deserted appearance save for picketing, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, July 23, 1923.

The Truth, a steamer with 6,000 tons of maize on board from Argentina, has been lying in the harbour for over a week owing to the strike and has been ordered to proceed to an English port.

Deputy Lord Mayor Coughlan led a deputation to meet with the Dockers Union regarding coal supplies. The delegation said some of the city’s hospitals were running short of supplies and at a loss at what to do. The staff at the Fever Hospital were extremely anxious. Unless it got fresh deliveries within a day or two, there would insufficient coal to heat water to bath patients.

The strike at Woolworths also continues and a large number of dockers picketed the premises in sympathy with the staff there.

Children’s Excursion Fund

May we once again urge the Poor Children’s Excursion Fund on the kindly and prompt support of the citizens. Less than a month separates us from the date fixed for the treat and funds need to flow in more freely than they have so far done.

Ads in the Echo on July 28, 1923

It can readily be understood that where thousands of children are to be taken to the seaside, a very substantial sum of money is requisite. At least three trains have to be chartered and the children possess hearty appetites under the invigorating influence of the sea breeze. Both these items are quite capable of absorbing hundreds of pounds.

The environments in which these poor children pass their daily lives are not such as can be calculated to make them what we desire them to be, the healthy men and women of the future.

The excursion to Youghal, where land meets sea, accomplishes some little thing in this direction. Let us open our purses and give to the committee what we can. All contributions, big and small, are welcome. The shillings make the pounds and each will help to give a day of pleasure to some poor child.

Tragedy as boy, 7, killed

At an inquest at the Mercy Hospital yesterday, a jury heard evidence into the death two days ago of Edward Carroll, aged 7, of Bachelor’s Quay, as the result of an accident to a pony and trap.

Jane Hegarty, his aunt, said deceased lived with her for the past five years. Both his parents were dead.

Michael Murphy said deceased came driving with him on the day in question. There were five in the pony and car altogether.

They were on the Western Road not far from the Bon Secours Convent at about 12.30pm. A piece of cord on the harness chains slipped and let the shafts down, such that the pony was struck on the legs. It took fright and dragged the car after him until it struck an electric pole. The car overturned and deceased was fatally injured. Witness helped him to the Bon Secours but he died a few minutes after reaching it.

Dr M.J. O’Riordan said the boy was dead when he was admitted at about 4pm and cause of death was a fracture of the skull. The jury returned a verdict in accordance with the doctor’s evidence. A rider was added exonerating the driver from blame.

The jury, Coroner Murphy and the Civic Guard expressed sympathy with the relatives.

Be Aware, Sharks!

According to press reports, sharks have been seen outside Cork Harbour and a warning has been issued to bathers to be aware of these enemies of the people.

But what I cannot understand is why warnings are not issued in connection with the sharks operating - not occasionally but continuously - well inside the harbour.

The average bather need have little fear while bathing. The contents of his pockets are out of reach of the watery robbers.

But what of the unfortunate folks who are daily menaced and regularly fleeced by the onshore sharks? Were our public bodies sufficiently interested in the community, they would have large posters exhibited along the streets and roads with a bold inscription - “Beware of Sharks!”

Indeed, many people assert that such notices should appear in the windows of many shops, stores and boarding houses.

Day Out at The Park

‘Tír na nÓg’, an open-air fete organised by Conradh na Gaeilge, commences in Fitzgerald’s Park on Sunday afternoon and will feature a continuous round of enjoyable events into nightfall.

Both the Butter Exchange Band and Brian Boru Pipers Band have been retained for the occasion. Either is fully capable of satisfying the musical tastes at any gathering.

A large and varied list of events has been arranged, commencing with sack, wheelbarrow and egg and spoon races.

Step dancing competitions will be sure to witness keen competition, so too the long puck and football kick.

For all competitions there will be valuable prizes.

Other items sure to attract considerable attention are the fancy dress and cycle parade. Figure dancing commences after 8pm and roulette and other games will also enliven the evening.