Irregulars captured, shots on St Patrick’s Hill, and Bishop gives out to flock

NATIONAL Troops operating in the Dungourney district captured three Irregulars, namely Andrew Butterley, Wm. Walsh and John Twomey, all from Cobh, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, November 18 1922.

A revolver, a bomb and 11 rounds of ammunition, two of the dum-dum pattern, were found in the possession of one of them.

A number of searches were conducted in the Bruree district on Tuesday and four arrests made. The prisoners were taken to Charleville Military Barracks.

Irregulars raided the post office at Milford, near Charleville, wrecking the premises. A large force of National Troops are presently guarding Charleville railway station and the lines between Charleville and Kilmallock and Charleville and Buttevant.

Motor Cyclist Shot At

Excitement was caused on St. Patrick’s Hill yesterday when shots rang out. At about 5.45pm, a National Army motorcyclist was proceeding along Bridge Street on his way to the Barracks. Rather than turn right on the hill for Wellington Road, he put on a high speed to climb the entire hill. As he was passing the Wellington Road intersection a shot rang out. The motorcyclist pressed on as three more were fired but none took effect.

Cork Civic Patrol

The Civic Guard (forerunner of the Garda Siochana) are in the process of taking over policing duties from the Cork Civic Patrol.

Most opinion seems to be that the Patrol performed its duties in a highly commendable manner since being appointed in August.

It is hoped that, with training, members will be recruited into the new Guard and make excellent peace officers. We do not doubt it is the intention of the authorities to accept as many of them as possible.

I.T. & G.W. U. Cork Branch

Robert Day, I.T.G. & W.U. Cork Secretary, has issued a protest statement on behalf of the union.

“We protest against the action of the Provisional Government in slowly starving to death Miss Mary MacSwiney TD, now imprisoned in Mountjoy. We consider her torture is undemocratic and tyrannical and a violation of the right of all citizens to hold and express their political views.

“We demand of the Irish Labour Party, who bear responsibility in this matter, to forthwith insist the Provisional Government effect Miss MacSwiney’s release.”

South Infirmary Committee

Mr Newsom praised a resolution passed by the House Committee on the death of senior surgeon Dr Horace Townsend, who had a record of 42 years’ service with the hospital.

Very few of the present committee would have known him. He was elected external senior surgeon in 1880 and internal surgeon in 1889. Ever anxious for patients of all classes under his care, he would do all that was possible for them and to keep the hospital up to date.

When he took holidays, he did not go golfing but went from one hospital to another in search of beneficial ideas to bring home.

Dr Townsend’s father preceded him at the Infirmary as senior physician. The committee extended their sympathy to his family.

Church Gate Collections

The Most Rev Dr Cohalan, Bishop of Cork, spoke of church gate collections at the Cathedral on Sunday. He reminded the faithful that the National Synod of Maynooth has forbidden the collection of money for secular purposes at church doors, on church grounds and at gates leading to church grounds.

He further reminded priests of their duty, as far as they can, to prevent such collections when they are objectionable.

Dr Coholan said: “A few Sundays ago, a joint pastoral of the Bishops of Ireland was read in churches condemning the physical force movement of the Republicans. Notwithstanding this, a number of women stand near church doors on Sundays distributing political leaflets and collecting money for a movement declared unlawful by the bishops.

‘It is not from you I got my orders’, said one of these women to a priest who remonstrated with her. This is indicative of the disregard for public law and order, civil and ecclesiastical, which has appeared among us.

“If the dependents of Republican prisoners are in need, no one would refuse them. But our great charitable society is the St Vincent de Paul and this has permission to collect at churches. The St Vincent de Paul will not refuse provision to anyone in need, be they Free Stater or Republican. I appeal to the faithful to co-operate in putting down this abuse by refusing contribution to these women collectors.”

Association Football

All arrangements are complete for the Barrackton vs. Fordsons match to be played at Victoria Cross to-morrow. This is the first round of the All-Ireland Challenge Cup and kick-off is at 2.30pm. Keen excitement prevails in sporting circles and the Munster Football Association expects a large crowd to witness an exhilarating exhibition of play.

The onerous duty of referee will be carried out by J.F. Gilligan and 30 minutes extra-time will be played in the event of a tie.

The admission charge is 6d with half-price for schoolboys. Special trams leaving the Statue from 1.30pm.

Congratulations Expressed

Cork’s High Sherriff, Sir John Scott, sent a telegram yesterday to the Prime Minister Andrew Bonar Law (a personal friend) congratulating him on the result of the British elections.